ARCHBOLD - Brodie Dominique and Ethan Stuckey each tallied a goal as Archbold snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win at Spengler Field Saturday against Defiance.
Defiance had five shots on goal, but they couldn't find the back of the net.
"As a team, I thought are playing with better effort," stated Defiance coach Eric Burns. "We just need to do a better job of getting the ball into space on the attacking end."
At Archbold
Archbold 2, Defiance 0
Archbold (4-3) - Goals: Brodie Dominique, Ethan Stuckey. Assist: Ethan Stuckey. Shots: 10. Saves: Kyler Bolton 5.
Defiance (1-7-1) - Shots: 5. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.