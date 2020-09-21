ARCHBOLD -  Brodie Dominique and Ethan Stuckey each tallied a goal as Archbold snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win at Spengler Field Saturday against Defiance.

Defiance had five shots on goal, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

"As a team, I thought are playing with better effort," stated Defiance coach Eric Burns. "We just need to do a better job of getting the ball into space on the attacking end."

At Archbold

Archbold 2, Defiance 0

Archbold (4-3) - Goals: Brodie Dominique, Ethan Stuckey. Assist: Ethan Stuckey. Shots: 10. Saves: Kyler Bolton 5.

Defiance (1-7-1) - Shots: 5. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.

