GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Defiance College men’s soccer team traveled to Thiel College on Wednesday evening. and scored a 2-1 win against the Tomcats.
The sides found themselves equally matched for much of the contest. At the half, neither team could find the back of the net. The Yellow Jackets held the edge offensively in the first 45 minutes, leading the shots category 10-3.
In the 59th minute, the Yellow Jackets found themselves with a lead, as sophomore Jeremy Jimenez (Cape Coral, Fla.) scored his first career goal.
The home side quickly answered back, as they snuck the ball past sophomore goalkeeper Harrison Hirth (Lapeer, Mich.). Hirth minded the Yellow Jacket goal for all 90 minutes and recorded four saves on five shots on frame.
Defiance continued the offensive pressure for much of the second half, tacking on nine more shots on goal, outshooting Thiel 19-9 on the day. Senior Jared Brossia (Curtice, Ohio /Genoa) led the Purple and Gold on the shot count tonight taking five shots, three of which on goal.
Late in the second half, freshman Noah Svanberg (Grand Rapids/Otsego) broke the deadlock, scoring his second career goal for the Purple and Gold.
The Defiance victory brings their record to 3-5-1 on the year. The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday, September 28th as they travel to Heidelberg for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.