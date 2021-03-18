ANDERSON, Ind — After 110 minutes and a combined 46 shots, the Defiance Yellow Jackets and the Anderson Ravens ended Wednesday’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s soccer contest in a 0-0 tie.
Defiance goalie Orry Killam finished the game with five saves while keeping the Ravens off the scoreboard. Four of the sophomore’s saves came in the second half.
Christian Rennie led the Yellow Jackets with six shots, including two on goal. Eli Rogers and Armando Campos-Ortiz both registered four shots for Defiance. Campos-Ortiz had a team-high three shots on goal.
Alex Moore and Chase Stiner each recorded three shots for Defiance. Half of the 30 shots taken by the Yellow Jackets occurred in the second half. Six of those shots were on goal and saved by the Anderson goalkeeper.
The Yellow Jackets are now 2-2-1 on the season while Anderson is now 0-4-1.
After playing the past three games on the road, the Yellow Jackets will return home this weekend to host Rose-Hulman on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm. Prior to the game, Defiance will honor the program’s 11 seniors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.