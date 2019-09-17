CONTINENTAL — The Golden Bears of Bryan blanked host Continental 6-0 in non league action.
Delilah Taylor scored three goals for Bryan while the Bears were aided by an own goal by Continental.
Bryan 6, Continental 0
Bryan (3-4-2) — Goals: Delilah Taylor 3, Jess Mueller, Lily Schlade. Assists: Delilah Taylor 2, Jess Mueller, Alissa DeWitt, Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Meg Voigt 5 saves.
Continental (6-3) — No statistics.
Miller City 4, Columbus Grove 1
Miller City (4-3-3) — Goals: Lexi Heuerman, Kayleen Maas, Madison Ellerbrock, Hallie Kamphaus. Assists: Madison Ellerbrock 2, Lexi Heuerman, Ava Rosengarten. Shots: 25. Saves:Natalie Koenig 13.
Columbus Grove (2-2) — Goals:Emily Watt. Shots 17.
Delphos Jefferson 8, Paulding 3
Delphos Jefferson (4-1) — No statistics.
Paulding (2-2) — Goals: Morgan Iler 2, Izzy Heitman. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 31.
Boys
Swanton 5, Pettisville 2
Pettisville (1-5-1) — Goals: Zakkai Kauffman, Gonzalo Quaglia.
Swanton (7-5-1) — No statistics.
Saturday
Bryan 1, Miller City 0
Miller City (3-3-3) — Shots: 10. Saves: Natalie Koenig 28.
Bryan (2-4-2) — Goal: Allie Zimmerman. Shots: 37. Saves: Meg Voigt 10.
Wauseon 1, Toledo Central Catholic 0
Toledo Central Catholic — No statistics.
Wauseon (2-6) — Goal: Rylee Vasvery. Assist: Kadence Carroll.
Boys
Liberty Center 2, Cory-Rawson 1
Liberty Center (3-3-1) - Goals: Sam Storer 2, Asa Gillam. Assists: Asa Gillam 2. Shots: 7. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 6.
Cory-Rawson - Goal: Mikey Bixler. Shots: 7. Saves: Rutherford 5.
Bryan 2, Bowling Green 2
Bryan (4-0-5) - Goals: Brendan Reiser, Tyler Manon. Assists: Isaac Lamore, Quinn Brown. Saves: Isaac Lamore 8.
Bowling Green (1-6-2) - No stats.
Cardinal Stritch 4, Evergreen 1
Cardinal Stritch (2-4) - No stats.
Evergreen (1-7) - Goal: Evan Lumbrezer.
