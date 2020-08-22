BRYAN — After falling behind 2-0 in the match’s first three minutes, Bryan roared back to claim a 3-2 win over visiting Celina in season-opening girls soccer action on Friday.
Kailee Thiel, Allie Zimmerman and Marah Smith each scored for the Bears, Smith’s goal finishing as the game-winner off an assist from Ella Miller.
Girls
At Bryan
Bryan 3, Celina 2
Celina (0-1) — No statistics.
Bryan (1-0) — Goals: Kailee Thiel, Allie Zimmerman, Marah Smith. Assists: Ella Miller. Saves: Bre Long 13.
At Rossford
Wauseon 9, Rossford 0
Wauseon (1-0) - Macy Gerig 4, Abby Smith 2, Rylee Vasvery, Ellie Rodriguez, Kya Foote. Assists: Kadence Carroll, Teagan Rupp, Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery.
Rossford (0-1) — No statistics.
Boys
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Kalida 0
Kalida (0-1) — Shots: 8. Saves: E.J. Miller 3, Brady Fetch 1.
Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0): Goals: Blaize Heuerman. Assists: Jeramy Hermiller. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 7.
At Miller City
Miller City 2, Lima Temple Christian 0
Lima Temple Christian (0-1) — Shots 3. Saves: C. Motter 12.
Miller City (1-0): Goals: Zach Fillinger, Mason Rieman. Assists: Zach Fillinger. Shots: 22. Saves: J. Deitering 3.
