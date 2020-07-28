After working as an assistant for seven years, Chad Ball was approved Monday night by the Liberty Center school board to take over as head coach of the girls soccer program.
Ball worked with Billy Daniels and more recently, Dave Busick. When Busick stepped away, Ball decided to take over.
“I didn’t pick it, it just kind of happened,” Ball said on taking over the program. “People asked me to take over and I was kind of uncertain. I didn’t want to see the program go backwards.”
Ball and Busick were the two finalists for the job. Busick won out and coached the team the last four seasons. Ball has also spent time as a travel coach for Liberty Center.
“It is what it is,” Ball said of losing out on the head coaching job. “I’m just trying to keep the program going.”
Ball was there when the team went through the growing pains of moving from a club program to a varsity team.
“I want to see the program grow,” added Ball. “It’s been a tough process. When I started, we were getting our butts kicked. We got a league title and have advanced to the district semifinals. They’ve come a long way.”
The team became successful. The Tigers shared the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with Archbold in 2018. Those two teams met in a district final that year with Archbold pulling out a 1-0 win.
As the head coach, Ball wants to see the Lady Tiger program continue to build off that success.
“Ever since I’ve been coaching, I’ve told the girls to keep moving forward,” he said. “There is always something to achieve. We’ll start with winning the league and advancing in the tournament.”
Liberty Center is coming off a 12-4 season in 2019. The Tigers lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 5-4 in a sectional final.
“We’ll keep plugging away,” Ball said of the season. “We’ve got a good core group of girls.”
