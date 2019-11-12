Area players and one coach earned awards as the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association announced All-Ohio soccer teams recently.
Four players from the area were named to the Girls Division III All-Ohio second team in Chloe Nofziger (Archbold), Samantha Engler (Liberty Center), Aricka Lutz (Swanton) and Alexis Hoeffel (Continental).
Three boys were named to the All-Ohio Division III second team in Elijah Zimmerman (Archbold), Riley Hensley (Swanton) and Gabe Hovest (Kalida).
Napoleon’s Trey Cruz was named to the All-Ohio boys Division II second team.
Napoleon also had a coaches award as girls coach Mike Murphy was awarded the Kim Mahoney Award for Ethics and Sportsmanship.
