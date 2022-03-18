FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Defiance College baseball team fell short in its final two games of action in Florida on Thursday, falling to Skidmore (N.Y.) College 17-8 and 13-2 in a doubleheader.
The day was highlighted by senior shortstop Nate Kaffenbarger, who finished 7-for-8 in the two contests, including a four-hit showing in the opener against the Thoroughbreds with a double and two runs scored. Fairview grad and freshman first baseman Hunter Bostater had a single and double, driving in three runs for DC (3-5). Liberty Center product Trent Murdock had an RBI while starting at third base. Logan Kunkel was dealt the loss in the first contest after not recording an out with seven runs allowed in a 10-run first frame by Skidmore (9-1).
The second game of the day saw three singles from Kaffenbarger, half the hitting output on the day in DC’s six-hit showing. Sophomore right fielder Mitchell Roever doubled and scored a pair of runs for the Jackets. Pettisville grad Austin Horning made his DC debut with an inning of relief work while freshman third baseman and Delta product Hunter Hamilton made his third appearance for the Jackets.
Defiance College will compete in a pair of games Saturday at Baldwin Wallace against Hiram College and Pittsburgh-Bradford before facing the hosts in a single game Sunday. Following a doubleheader at Wittenberg Saturday, March 26, the Jackets will take to their resurfaced home field for the first time in 2022 on April 2 with a doubleheader in league-opening action against Transylvania.
