Icon. Institution. Centerpiece. Presence.
All those words are often used in a complimentary way for someone or something that’s made a meaningful impact over a long period of time.
None of them likely encapsulate just how much Coletta Sheets has meant to Defiance.
Sheets died Sunday at the age of 92, but that near-century of life saw her dedicate her life to her community and her great love of the sport of bowling.
The North Richland-Adams graduate worked for Stauffer-Mendenhall Insurance for a quarter-century, but since the late 1940s, the sound of crashing pins and gutter balls at Defiance Recreation would almost assuredly be followed by Sheets’ voice as well.
Tinora bowling coach Mike Clark, whose team competes at Defiance Rec during the season, saw first-hand just how dedicated Sheets was to her business and her sport.
“Even after she had her surgery, she was in the nursing home but she’d leave the nursing home, go up to the bowling alley and do the books and then go back,” recalled Clark. “She was everything to Tinora bowling … she was everything to the bowling community. She was supportive of kids and the high school programs, and she loved that the kids were continuing the sport.”
Locations have changed, be it the downtown location on Clinton Street decades ago, or its move to the south of the city on Jefferson Avenue, where it has resided since 1968.
Names have changed, as Defiance Recreation was once named Al’s Bowling Alley after owner Al Warren, who owned the downtown location and the current location with Sheets from 1968 until his passing in 1972.
Demographics have changed, as the heyday of the sport has certainly passed by with league numbers decreasing through the years amid an overwhelming amount of options for entertainment.
Even the competition has changed, as Defiance went from three bowling alleys to two following Holiday Lanes’ sale and eventual demolition in 2012 after nearly 50 years on the north side of the city.
Sheets was there through it all and right to the end of her long and well-lived life, she was in the middle of keeping her love for the sport alive — even when told she should pull back.
“She was told not to chase pins anymore, but even at 90 years old, she’d walk down the gutters and get loose pins,” said Clark. “You had to volunteer your help, she wouldn’t ask for it.”
She also was far from one to rest on laurels and not continue to improve as Defiance Recreation installed a pizza oven and began serving pizza in December 2021.
Sheets’ drive was apparent and though her passing has broken hearts, it was the way she planned it.
“I plan on staying here until they carry me out,” said Sheets in a 2015 profile in The Crescent-News. “As long as I’m able, I’ll still go back and work on the machines.”
In the piece, Sheets noted that she’d opened and closed the alley seven days a week, something she’d done since taking sole ownership a half-decade ago.
Beneath a tough exterior and a work ethic dwarfing plenty half her age, Sheets’ heart was still golden, however.
“Any time my kids wanted to come out, even on Saturdays, she’d charge them a dollar a game, which is unheard of,” said Clark. “Every time we’d get team pictures taken, I’d have one for her. I’d get the bowlers together and present it to her and she’d cry every time. She never expected anything, even just that 10-by-13 photo, so when she’d get a gift, it meant a lot to her.”
Sheets’ life journey impacted not just her family and friends, but thousands, probably tens of thousands of people who visited her bowling alleys over the past 50-plus years on first dates, birthday parties, high school hangouts, school sports matches, league tournaments and just regular old nights bowling with parents and children.
“She was one of a kind,” added Clark. “They just don’t make them like that any more.”
