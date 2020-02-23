Defiance's 50-39 win over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday in the regular season finale can be described by one word: gritty.
"It's really good, we opened this gym as sophomores and came out on a high note then and it's just really good to come out on a high note also," recalled Defiance senior Tyrel Goings. "We're all really excited and just happy that we got to go out like that."
Down three starters due to illness, Lima Central Catholic, who entered with a five game winning streak, played tough, gritty defense on the Bulldogs all game. But it also went the other way as the Bulldogs, led by five senior starters, played very tough and gritty defense as well.
"We knew we'd have to play, and then when they got here, we found out that got hit by the flu a little bit, so they were missing some starters tonight," explained Defiance head coach Kirk Lehman. "But when you have Biggz Johnson playing, he's a wail of a point guard and it was crucial that we had to get penetration stopped. I thought we did a good job of that and then he started to hit three-pointers and he's an awfully tough young man to defend."
The Bulldogs (15-7) were down 2-1 just over a minute into the game, however, they answered quickly.
Tyrel Goings then scored four straight points in two consecutive possessions to spark a 10-0 run capped off with a Jacob Hutcheson three-point ball at the 5:03 mark of the first quarter for an 11-2 lead.
"We've had great leaders, all seven of them do a great job," praised Lehman about the seven senior leaders. "I thought Cameron McDonald and Colin Moats did a great job of coming in in that first quarter and getting us off to a good start. All seven of them do a great job of leading, but Tyrel (Goings) and Will (Lammers) lead us by scoring and obviously Tyrel is a great rebounder. Very very proud of all seven of them."
A Bennett layup for the Thunderbirds made it 11-4 before Goings got another shot to fall to make it 13-4. Senior leader Biggz Johnson then scored eight straight points himself including two three-point shots and a steal and layup to pull the Thunderbirds to just within one at 13-12. Hutcheson answered with a three ball and Goings pulled down a rebound and put it back up with just under a minute left in the first to make it 18-12 where it would stay.
The Thunderbirds closed the gap slightly in the second quarter.
Johnson broke a minute long scoring drought for both teams with a long three-point shot at the 6:43 mark of the second before a Lammers foul sent Lima Central Catholic's Bryan Hines to the line where the sophomore guard went 1-2 to make it 18-16. Lammers broke through for the Bulldogs with just under five minutes remaining in the half with a two-point jumper before Bennett made a layup and Johnson drew a foul and went 1-2 from the line for Lima Central Catholic.
"Huge, he's a second team All-District player and he's earned it," praised Kill about Johnson. "He puts a lot of work into and I think we're going to need him going down the stretch. This was game 22 and his final act is coming next. First round of the tournament starts on Tuesday and a kid like Biggz Johnson is going to step up and that's what you need out of your seniors."
Lammers answered with a three ball at the 3:08 mark before Johnson connected on a long two to make the score 23-21. Goings drew a foul and made 1-2 from the line at the 2:16 mark and Jack Vander Horst pulled up and connected on a long three with 1:33 remaining to make the score 27-21. Johnson, who finished with a game high 22 points, missed a three with under a minute left but was fouled on the attempt and made 2-3 from the charity stripe to make the score 27-23 in favor of Defiance at half.
"I think we were moving the ball really well," added Lammers. "Our cuts needed to be a little better but once we got it inside to Tyrel, I think things started to open up. Once we started driving, it just really opened things up."
The Bulldogs regained ground in the third as they outpaced the Thunderbirds 10-7 in the quarter. Hines added a jumper just 34 seconds into the second half to finish his three point night for Lima Central Catholic. Lammers answered with a layup seven ticks later and Goings, who finished with a game high eight rebounds, then pulled down an offensive board and put back to extend the Bulldog lead to 31-25. Johnson stole a Bulldog pass and draw a foul at the basket and went 2-2 from the line. Bradyn Shaw pulled up and knocked down a three ball for his three points of the night before Ross Otto answered with his own three ball at the 1:45 mark. Goings would finish the quarter with three straight points, and finished with 14, to extend the Defiance lead to 37-30 heading into the final quarter.
"We were kind of depleted tonight down three starters with the flu, so it was just kind of what do we have and it was guys that don't normally play a lot," elaborated Lima Central Catholic head coach Frank Kill. "It just goes to show you what kind of integrity and courage that we had. We didn't fold, we didn't get upset and we just stuck to the game plan. Led by Biggz Johnson, he's a four year senior and he comes out here and shoots the ball like that in the first half and we need him to do that. I give a lot of credit to Defiance and their defense that way that they defended us. It was extremely frustrating at times and I'm sure they were frustrated too because we didn't have many good looks. The Goings kid just dominated inside early on in the first half and I think that was the difference maker."
The Bulldogs and Thunderbirds traded buckets in the fourth quarter until a pairf of Vander Horst free throws at the 4:10 mark sparked a 7-0 run which extended the Defiance lead to 48-36 to put the game out of reach.
"That's what good senior leadership gives you," concluded Lehman. "I thought we made good decisions in the end of the game compared to earlier in the game we didn't make great decisions. I thought at the end of the game we made really great decisions and we made our free throws."
Third seeded Defiance has a first round bye where they will await the winner between Van Wert and Wapakoneta for the sectional title on Feb. 28 at Paulding.
"It means a lot," said Lammers. "We're going to work out tails off this week in practice and get ready for our tournament game. I know they were missing a few players today due to sickness but I thought they still played hard."
LIMA CC (39) - Johnson 22; Bennett 8; Otto 3; Bowker 3; Hines 3; R. Moore 0; Unruh 0; Rinehart 0; N. Guagenti 0; M. Moore Riepenhoff 0; C. Guagenti 0; Hardesty 0. Totals: 11-12-39.
DEFIANCE (50) - W. Lammers 18; Goings 14; Vander Horst 7; Hutcheson 6; Shaw 3; Kline 2; J. Lammers 0; Zachrich 0; Moats 0; McDonald 0. Totals: 15-14-50.
Three-point goals: Lima Central Catholic - Johnson 4; Otto. Defiance - Hutcheson 2; Lammers 2; Shaw; Vander Horst. Rebounds: Lima Central Catholic 23 (Hines 6); Defiance 24 (Goings 8). Turnovers: Lima Central Catholic 15; Defiance 9.
Lima CC 12 11 7 9 - 39
Defiance 18 9 10 13 - 50
Reserves: Defiance, 49-44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.