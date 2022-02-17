Defiance College split with HCAC foes Mount St. Joseph and Manchester on Senior Day at the Karl Weaner Center on Wednesday, splitting the matches to finish 4-1 in home duals.
The opener against MSJ saw DC fall 25-22, with junior Seth Majewski winning by technical fall at 133, 16-0 while seniors Alex Smith (141) and Cortez Bradley (157) earned wins against the Lions.
The Jackets’ other two seniors, Mason Morris and Rigo Villa, also competed with Morris falling via a 22-8 major decision against MSJ before a narrow 6-3 loss at 197 against Manchester in a 30-11 DC team win. Villa won via forfeit at heavyweight while DC sophomore and Defiance High School grad Jonah Schlegel fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker at heavyweight vs. MSJ.
The Jackets will hit the mats again on Friday, Feb. 25 in Adrian, Mich. in the NCAA Division III Central Region Tournament.
