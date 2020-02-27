This weekend marks the first of two weekend sessions in order to qualify for state.
Friday and Saturday marks sectional weekend, with the top four in each weight class qualifying for districts.
In Division III, area teams will look to qualify from three different sites while in Division II, Wauseon, Napoleon, Defiance and Bryan will be competing at Defiance, along with Bowling Green and seven WBL schools.
In Division II, Wauseon will be gunning for its fifth straight sectional title. The Indians qualified nine wrestlers for last year’s district tournament.
“I think we have a good chance to match last year’s number of nine, and potentially get a few more out,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “It’s so hard to project how many guys (can at least reach the championship match, because) during the seed meeting it’s hard to say who will be seeded where. I feel like we have four to five guys who could be in that finals match and potentially win a title going in to the district tournament.”
Damon Molina (113) and Nolan Ray (126) are defending sectional champs. Jarrett Bischoff, depending on if he wrestles at 160 or 170, will be a favorite in either of those weight classes. In addition, Sammy Sosa (285) will likely battle Napoleon’s Demetrius Hernandez for a title. Hernandez won the first matchup between the two and Sosa claimed the next one.
Others with a good chance to qualify are Colin Twigg (106), Zaden Torres (120), Connor Nagel (132), Lawson Grime (138), Connor Twigg (145), Ethan Glover (152) and Wes Spadafore (220).
Defiance, with its very young but improving squad, looks to finish around sixth place.
“If everybody does like they are capable of, we’re hoping we can place sixth, or maybe even higher,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “I expect Wauseon will be the favorite and Napoleon second, but St. Marys could be in contention for second or third. Then, it’s probably Celina and then, Wapakoneta.”
Tristan Villarreal (132) placed second last year and would be a slight favorite to win it this year. Napoleon’s Omar Estrada (132) could be tough competition and if Elida’s Connor Douglass drops down from 138, he would be right there.
If Dominic Tracy stays in good position and wrestles well, he could win the 152 pound class.
Also, if Gavino Martinez is able to drop down to 106, he has a good shot at finishing fourth. Otherwise, he has a shot at fourth at 113, but likely would finish fifth.
In addition, if Alex Francis can win a wrestle off against Nikita Hoeffel at 145, he could have a shot at fourth place. If not, Hoeffel could have an outside shot at fourth, or fifth.
Spencer Thompson could have a shot at fourth place or fifth, in a wide open 160 pound class. Alex Hoeffel is probably in line for fifth or sixth place and Caleb Loehr could be in line for fourth, but will need to pull an upset somewhere, to get there.
Napoleon placed second the last two years and has a good chance of finishing second again.
“We will have 13 kids at sectionals and have some freshman in there, but if everyone wrestles to their capabilities, we could have 10, or maybe more, qualify,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “A lot of it will depend on how they do in their go to matches to place third or fourth. A lot will be one match away, so it’s all about getting the one win to advance.”
Xavier Johnson (195) could be in line for a title, and Hernandez should be there as well. Others who have a good chance to advance are Claude Buckmaster (120), Estrada (132), Caleb Sell (138), Tyler Bostelman (145), Angelo Gonzalez (160), Tony Valdez (220) and possibly Brayden Hull (126). The others will likely need a good draw to advance.
For Bryan, Dylan McCandless (182) has a good chance to qualify for districts.
In Division III at Archbold, Delta and Liberty Center should be the favorites. Archbold, third last year and Tinora, fourth last season, hope to be in the mix. Tinora had four qualifiers last year and five others who placed either fifth or six.
“We had a rough go last year, but if the boys show up and are ready to wor, we could have a better performance than we’ve had in awhile,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “We could have a chance to get 10 or 11 out, but they are going to have some tough matches and they’ll have to win those.”
Qualifying last year were Vince Monnin (106), Andrew Helmke (138) and Lucas Schlegel (152). The trio should again qualify, but those who have the best chance of getting out are Aaron Short (145), Tim Meyer (160), Draven Bartley (195) and Javen Gaines (220). Zane Gaines (285) also has a chance of qualifying.
“Our focus as coaches is on getting the kids to perform to the best of their ability so they can place as high as possible,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “The focus of our wrestlers if you were to ask them is to ‘score points’. If our wrestlers focus on scoring points then advancing to the next level will take care of itself.”
Archbold had six qualifiers last year, including Andrew Francis (126), Juan Garcia (132) and Carson Meyer (182). Those who have the best chance of making it out this year are Shane Eicher (120) and Josh Nofzinger (152).
Liberty Center placed second at the NWOAL, topping Delta by 9.5 points. The Tigers had 10 qualifiers last year, including Ethan Borstelman (113), Dylan Matthews (132), Camren Foster (160) and Ray Culler (285).
Others who have a good chance of qualifying are Maguire Vollmar (138), Colin Johnson (145), Owen Johnson (170) and Owen Box (195).
Ayersville’s best chances to qualify are Carson Tracy (126), Garrett Shreve (138) and Caden Brown (170). Fairview’s best shots at qualifying are Michael Betz (120), Kaden Blair (138) and Wes Bowers (220).
For Antwerp, Randall Mills will be back to defend his title at 126 and Eli Reinhart (106) should qualify.
Paulding’s Jordan Mudel (132) and Cole Mabis (182) have good chances to qualify.
Patrick Henry will be competing at Van Buren. Jeff Camp (106) should qualify. If T.J. Rhamy and Wil Morrow (220) are able to wrestle, those two will be heavy favorites.
Wayne Trace will compete at Lima Central Catholic, where they finished a close third place last season. The Raiders had seven qualifiers last season, including Gabe Sutton (106), Jarrett Hornish (113), Hunter Long (126), Eli Moore (160) and Jacob Graham (285).
Seth Meggison (145) should qualify , while Carson Rupp (152) and Sam Moore (132) should contend for a qualifying spot.
For Columbus Grove, Ezra Jones (170) and Jeff Meyer (285) should qualify.
Individual qualifiers from the Archbold and Van Buren Sectionals will compete at Napoleon on Friday. March 7. Those qualifying from the Lima Central Catholic Sectional will compete at Troy.
