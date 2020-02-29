The Division II sectional at Defiance is shaping up to be a two-way battle between leader Wauseon, with 94.5 points and Napoleon, with 81.5 points following the first day of sectional wrestling action on Friday.
Both teams have 13 wrestlers still alive in competition. Wauseon has the lead at the moment because 11 wrestlers have advanced to the semifinals.
Napoleon, meanwhile, has eight wrestlers in the semifinals and five grapplers still alive in the consolations.
Three mats will be used simultaneously on Saturday morning, with action beginning at 9 a.m. Semifinal matchups will take place on two mats, while the other will be used for third round consolation matches. Third round winners will advance to the consolation semifinals.
The two teams will square off in one semifinal matchup at 160, with second seeded Jarrett Bischoff of Wauseon against third seeded Angelo Gonzalez.
Also still alive in the semifinals are Collin Twigg (106),Damon Molina (113), Zaden Torres (120), Nolan Ray (126), Lawson Grime (138), Connor Twigg (145), Ethan Glover (152), Wyatt Lane (170), Wes Spadafore (220) and Sammy Sosa (285).
In the semifinals for Napoleon are Claude Buckmaster (126), Omar Estrada (132), Caleb Sell (138), Tyler Bostelman (152), Landon Eberle (182) and Xavier Johnson (195).
Defiance currently stands in seventh place with 32 points, eight points behind Lima Shawnee. Bryan is next, with 30 points.
In the semifinals for Defiance are Treven Rittenhouse (106), Gavino Martinez (113), Tristan Villarreal (132) and Dominic Tracy (152). Fifth seeded Martinez upset fourth seeded Derrick Slater of Celina, 10-5, to reach the semifinals. Slater has pinned Martinez the previous two times they had wrestled. Still alive in consolations are Alex Francis (145), Spencer Thompson (160), Alex Hoeffel (170), Alex Loehr (182), Christopher Brickel (220) and Ashton Rose (285).
Bryan has two in the semifinals in Dylan McCandless (182) and Christian Hollister (285), along with three in the consolations.
In Division III at Archbold, Tinora holds a seven point lead on Archbold, 103-96, while Delta is third, with 80 points.
All three teams have nine in the semifinals. Tinora still has two alive in the consolations, while Archbold has four in the consolations and Delta has one.
In the semifinals for Tinora are Vince Monnin (106), Owen Tong (138), Aaron Short (145), Lucas Schlegel (152), Hunter Grunden (160), Tim Meyer (170), Lucas Flory (182), Javen Gaines (220) and Zane Gaines (285).
Archbold’s semifinalists are Wyat Fryman (106), Shane Eicher (120), Andrew Francis (126), Juan Garcia (132), Brennan Short (145), John Yoder (160), Carson Meyer (170), Adrian Juarez (195) and Hayden Dickman (220).
In the semis for Paulding are Jordan Mudel (132), Cole Mabis (182) and Riley Coil (195), while Ayersville has Carson Tracy (120), Tyler Winzeler (126), Garrett Shreve (132), Luke Delano (152) and Caden Brown (160).
Action on Saturday at Archbold begins at 10 a.m.
At the Lima Central Catholic Division III Sectional, Wayne Trace stands in fifth place, with 45 points and Columbus Grove is in sixth, with 32 points. The Raiders have six in the semifinals and three more in the consolations.
In the semis are Jarrett Hornish (113), Hunter Long (126), Seth Meggison (145), Eli Moore (160) and Jacob Graham (285).
Columbus Grove’s semifinalists are Landen Schroeder (132), Ezra Jones (170) and Jeff Meyer (285).
Action at Lima CC will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
No bracket results were available at press time for the Van Buren Sectional.
