ARCHBOLD – Delta holds a small lead over Liberty Center as the first day of sectional wrestling saw seven weight classes crown champions.
Delta put four wrestlers in championship matches, with two scoring wins. Zack Mattin tallied a tech fall over Liberty Center’s Xander Myers at 132 pounds and Evan Perry scored a 7-3 decision over Ayersville’s Luke Delano at 152 pounds. Gabe Meyer lost at 138 pounds when he lost a close 3-0 decision to Archbold’s Brodie Dominique and Jayce Helminiak lost in sudden victory to Dylan Matthews of Liberty Center.
The Tigers added a title at 160 pounds when Camren Foster scored a 2-1 win on a tiebreaker against Owen Berner of Ayersville.
Tinora has at least one sectional champion as Dalton Wolfrum picked up a 4-3 sudden victory against Kyler Blair of Fairview.
At 285 pounds, Swanton’s Brodie Stevens earned the sectional crown with a 5-1 win over Liberty Center’s Owen Box.
Archbold added three more district qualifiers as Gabe Chapa took third at 132 pounds with a pin in 2:44 over Montpelier’s Landon Brigle. Josh Nofzinger tallied a major decision over Jon Tammerine of Liberty Center for third at 152 pounds. Edgerton’s Jordan Warner scored an 8-7 decision over Wyat Ripke at 170 pounds.
Fairview’s Kaden Blair took third and advanced to the district with a pin in 2:27 over Evergreen’s Austin Pennington at 138 pounds.
Saturday’s action will start with the completion of the Friday weight classes. Because wrestlers can only have five matches in a day, the placement matches were held off until this morning.
At 145 pounds, Ayersville’s Kasen Wellman and Tinora’s Andrew Helmke will wrestle for third while Archbold’s Andrew Francis and Paulding’s Dawson Lamb will go for fifth.
At 160 pounds, Tinora’s Owen Tong will face Swanton’s Hunter Gowing for third. Paulding’s Jeremiah Smith will meet Delta’s Kaleb Barnes for fifth.
At 285 pounds, Fairview’s Tyler Martin and Montpelier’s Monte Treesh will meet for third. Tinora’s Zane Gaines will face Evergreen’s Cody Sheller for fifth.
Friday results from the Division II sectional at Defiance were not available at press time.
Team Scores
Delta 111, Liberty Center 107.5, Archbold 92, Ayersville 74, Fairview 69, Tinora 66.5, Swanton 37, Montpelier 31.5, Evergreen 31, Paulding 24, Edgerton 18, Antwerp 15, Hicksville 11.
First Place
132 – Zack Mattin (Delta) tech fall Xander Myers (LC), 15-0; 138 – Brodie Dominique (Archbold) dec. Gabe Meyer (Delta), 3-0; 145 – Dylan Matthews (LC) dec. Jayce Helminiak (Delta), 3-1 (SV); 152 – Evan Perry (Delta) dec. Luke Delano (Ayersville), 7-3; 160 – Camren Foster (LC) dec. Owen Berner (Ayersville), 2-1 (TB); 170 – Dalton Wolfrum (Tinora) dec. Kyler Blair (Fairview) 4-3 (SV); 285 – Brodie Stevens (Swanton) dec. Owen Box (LC) 5-1.
Third Place
132 – Gabe Chapa (Archbold) p. Landon Brigle (Montpelier), 2:44; 138 – Kaden Blair (Fairview) p. Austin Pennington (Evergreen), 2:27; 152 – Josh Nofzinger (Archbold) maj dec. Jon Tammerine (LC), 10-1; 170 – Jordan Warner (Edgerton) dec. Wyat Ripke (Archbold), 8-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.