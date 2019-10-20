Fairview and Tinora each moved into the district tournament as the two teams scored sectional final wins Saturday at Tinora.
The Apaches swept Swanton 25-22, 25-20, 25-22, while the Rams took care of Montpelier 25-12, 25-5, 25-16.
Olivia Ricica led Fairview with eight kills in the win. Tori Morlock led Tinora with 14 kills.
The two will now face each other in a district semifinal Tuesday at Defiance. The opening game of the district semifinal has Patrick Henry facing top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap is scheduled for 7 p.m.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Montpelier, 25-12, 25-5, 25-16
Tinora (21-2) - Sydney Gerken 10 kills, 1 dig; Sierra Kruse 8 digs; Tori Morlock 14 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces; Lexi Wachtman 12 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces; Sara Stark 5 digs; Aubrey Rittenhouse 14 digs, 1 ace; Brooklyn Reineke 1 kill, 3 digs, 23 assists; Makenna Reetz 1 kill, 1 ace; Emma Chafins 4 kills, 10 digs, 9 aces.
Montpelier (2-19) - Keiylee Bentley 4 kills; Ariel Page 3 kills, 2 blocks.
At Tinora
Fairview def. Swanton, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Fairview (22-2) - Anna Ankney 29 assists, 2 blocks, 13 digs; Madison Schoenauer 15 digs, 1 ace, 7 kills, 5 blocks; Olivia Ricica 1 ace, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Paige Ricica 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Kiersten Cline 1 ace, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Sami Kime 7 digs; Kendall Baker 3 digs; Riley Mealer 6 kills, 3 assists, 2 blocks,4 digs.
Swanton (18-6) - No stats.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Patrick Henry def. Paulding 25-20, 25-16, 25-16
Patrick Henry (20-4) - Courtney Rosebrook 10 kills; Kelsey Smith 7 kills, 1 block; McKenzie Vance 6 kills; Callie Seedorf 3 kills; Faith Bostelman 3 kills; Audrey Sonnenberg 3 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 21 assists; Karly Weber 1 ace, 4 digs; Rachel Nickels 1 ace; Carissa Rosebrook 6 digs, 4 blocks; Abby McGraw 4 digs; Taylor Crawford 4 digs; Ryanna Tietje 1 block.
Paulding (12-11) - Jalynn Parrett 7 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Sadie Estle 13 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Leigha Egnor 1 ace, 3 kills, 13 assists, 1 block; Janae Pease 10 digs; Claire Schweller 6 assists, 7 digs.
