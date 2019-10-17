Tinora advanced to the Division III sectional finals with a straight set win over Delphos Jefferson, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-11. Tinora will now host Montpelier on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tori Morlock paced Tinora (20-2) with 10 kills and four blocks, while Sydney Gerken and Lexi Wachtman had nine kills each.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Fairview advanced to the sectional finals with a straight set win over Liberty Center, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-15. Olivia Ricica had 12 kills, Madison Schoenauer had six kills and 7 aces, Riley Mealer added six kills, Paige Ricica had 11 digs and Anna Ankney collected 29 assists.

Fairview (21-2) will take on Swanton at Tinora in a sectional final on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Swanton (18-5) took care of Wauseon (12-11) in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24 and 25-17.

Patrick Henry (19-4) topped Archbold (7-16) in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-10. McKenzie Vance led the way with 10 kills while Carissa Rosebrook had nine kills, along with four aces and 14 digs. The Lady Patriots advance to a sectional final at Ottawa-Glandorf, where they will face Paulding (11-9).

Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2) defeated Delta (4-19) 25-5, 25-9, 25-20. The top-seeded Lady Titans will advance to play seventh seeded Evergreen.

Evergreen won a five set thriller over Hicksville, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-8, to advance to a sectional final. Evergreen (11-12) will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2) on Saturday, to take on the top seeded Lady Titans.

At Tinora

Tinora def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Delphos Jefferson (3-20) - No statistics.

Tinora (20-2) - Sydney Gerken 9 kills; Sierra Kruse 12 digs, 8-10 serve receive; Tori Morlock 10 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 9 kills, 10 digs, 10-12 serving, 4 aces; Sara Stark 6 digs, 3-3 serve receive; Tristen Norden 3 digs, 9-9 serving, 20 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 6 digs, 14-15 serving; Brooklyn Reineke 5 digs, 8 assists; Makeena Reetz 15-18 serving, 5 aces; Emma Chafin 6 kills, 5 digs, 14-15 srving, 2 aces, 12-12 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 2 digs, 4-4 serve receive.

At Fairview

Fairview def. Liberty Center, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Liberty Center (6-17) - No statistics.

Fairview (21-2) - Anna Ankney 2 aces, 11-12 serving, 29 assists, 4 digs; Madison Schoenauer 7 aces, 20-21 serving, 6 kills, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 2 aces, 7-7 serving, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Paige Ricica 18-18 serving, 2 kills, 11 digs; Kiersten Cline 5-6 serving, 6 kills, 5 digs; Sami Kime 2 aces, 7-7 serving, 2 digs; Kendall Baker 2 digs; Riley Mealer 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs.

At Evergreen

Evergreen def. Hicksville, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8

Hicksville (9-14) - Molly Crall 29-29 hitting, 14 kills, 12 digs; Madalyn Fredericks 15-19 hitting, 10 kills; Avery Slattery 21-23 hitting, 8 kills; Kelsey Monroe 17-21 hitting, 6 kills; Kennedy Phillips 40 assists, 19-19 serving, 6 aces; Kennedey Villena 3 aces; Izzie Smith 17-17 serving, 7 aces, 13 digs; Macie Eicher 13 digs.

Evergreen (11-12) - No statistics.

At Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry def. Archbold, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10

Archbold (7-16) - No statistics.

Patrick Henry (19-4) - Carissa Rosebrook 14 digs, 4 aces, 9 kills; Audrey Sonnenberg 12 digs, 29 assists; Taylor Crawford 8 digs; Abby McGraw 7 digs; Rachel Nickels 5 digs; McKenzie Vance 2 blocks, 10 kills; Callie Seedorf 7 kills; Kelsey Smith 5 kills.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf def. Delta, 25-5, 25-9, 25-20

Delta (4-19) - No statistics.

Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2) - No statistics.

At Swanton

Swanton def. Wauseon, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17

Wauseon (12-11) - No statistics.

Swanton (18-5) - No statistics.

