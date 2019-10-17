Tinora advanced to the Division III sectional finals with a straight set win over Delphos Jefferson, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-11. Tinora will now host Montpelier on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Tori Morlock paced Tinora (20-2) with 10 kills and four blocks, while Sydney Gerken and Lexi Wachtman had nine kills each.
Meanwhile, third-seeded Fairview advanced to the sectional finals with a straight set win over Liberty Center, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-15. Olivia Ricica had 12 kills, Madison Schoenauer had six kills and 7 aces, Riley Mealer added six kills, Paige Ricica had 11 digs and Anna Ankney collected 29 assists.
Fairview (21-2) will take on Swanton at Tinora in a sectional final on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Swanton (18-5) took care of Wauseon (12-11) in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24 and 25-17.
Patrick Henry (19-4) topped Archbold (7-16) in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-10. McKenzie Vance led the way with 10 kills while Carissa Rosebrook had nine kills, along with four aces and 14 digs. The Lady Patriots advance to a sectional final at Ottawa-Glandorf, where they will face Paulding (11-9).
Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2) defeated Delta (4-19) 25-5, 25-9, 25-20. The top-seeded Lady Titans will advance to play seventh seeded Evergreen.
Evergreen won a five set thriller over Hicksville, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-8, to advance to a sectional final. Evergreen (11-12) will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2) on Saturday, to take on the top seeded Lady Titans.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Delphos Jefferson (3-20) - No statistics.
Tinora (20-2) - Sydney Gerken 9 kills; Sierra Kruse 12 digs, 8-10 serve receive; Tori Morlock 10 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 9 kills, 10 digs, 10-12 serving, 4 aces; Sara Stark 6 digs, 3-3 serve receive; Tristen Norden 3 digs, 9-9 serving, 20 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 6 digs, 14-15 serving; Brooklyn Reineke 5 digs, 8 assists; Makeena Reetz 15-18 serving, 5 aces; Emma Chafin 6 kills, 5 digs, 14-15 srving, 2 aces, 12-12 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 2 digs, 4-4 serve receive.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Liberty Center, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Liberty Center (6-17) - No statistics.
Fairview (21-2) - Anna Ankney 2 aces, 11-12 serving, 29 assists, 4 digs; Madison Schoenauer 7 aces, 20-21 serving, 6 kills, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 2 aces, 7-7 serving, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Paige Ricica 18-18 serving, 2 kills, 11 digs; Kiersten Cline 5-6 serving, 6 kills, 5 digs; Sami Kime 2 aces, 7-7 serving, 2 digs; Kendall Baker 2 digs; Riley Mealer 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs.
At Evergreen
Evergreen def. Hicksville, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8
Hicksville (9-14) - Molly Crall 29-29 hitting, 14 kills, 12 digs; Madalyn Fredericks 15-19 hitting, 10 kills; Avery Slattery 21-23 hitting, 8 kills; Kelsey Monroe 17-21 hitting, 6 kills; Kennedy Phillips 40 assists, 19-19 serving, 6 aces; Kennedey Villena 3 aces; Izzie Smith 17-17 serving, 7 aces, 13 digs; Macie Eicher 13 digs.
Evergreen (11-12) - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. Archbold, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10
Archbold (7-16) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (19-4) - Carissa Rosebrook 14 digs, 4 aces, 9 kills; Audrey Sonnenberg 12 digs, 29 assists; Taylor Crawford 8 digs; Abby McGraw 7 digs; Rachel Nickels 5 digs; McKenzie Vance 2 blocks, 10 kills; Callie Seedorf 7 kills; Kelsey Smith 5 kills.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Delta, 25-5, 25-9, 25-20
Delta (4-19) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2) - No statistics.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Wauseon, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17
Wauseon (12-11) - No statistics.
Swanton (18-5) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.