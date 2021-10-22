WEST UNITY — North Central and Hilltop set up a Buckeye Border Conference rematch in the Division IV district tournament next week thanks to three-set wins on Thursday over North Central and Continental, respectively.
Defending district champion North Central took down Edgerton 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 to advance to district semifinal play at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. Kendall Bonney had 19 kills, five blocks and five aces to lead NC while Madison Brown had 12 kills and 21 assists.
In the late game Thursday, Hilltop had no trouble with Continental in improving to 18-5 on the season with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 triumph, powered by 14 kills and eight digs from Gabby Rodriguez and five aces from Ray Saunders.
Hilltop claimed the regular season-meeting between the two teams en route to an unbeaten BBC title run while North Central defeated the Cadets in five sets in last season’s D-IV district finals.
Division IV Sectionals
At Hilltop
North Central def. Edgerton, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Edgerton (7-16) - No statistics.
North Central (19-4) - Kendal Bonney 19 kills, 15 assists, 5 blocks, 7 digs, 5 aces; Madison Brown 12 kills, 21 assists, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Kaytee Tomblin 3 kills, 5 blocks; Alexia Miller 13 digs.
Hilltop def. Continental, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
Continental (2-20) - No statistics.
Hilltop (18-5) - Jayma Bailey 14-15 serving, 8 digs, 11-11 hitting, 5 kills; Alex Horton 3 digs; Ray Saunders 17-18 serving, 5 aces, 4 digs; Joscelyn Layman 14-16 setting, 6 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 9-10 serving, 2 aces, 20-21 hitting, 14 kills, 8 digs; Mia Hancock 13-14 hitting, 6 kills; Kacy Connolly 38-39 setting, 17 assists.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Patrick Henry, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10
Patrick Henry (7-16) - Kelsey Smith 8 kills, 2 blocks; Whitney Johnson 18 assists; Chloe Baird 13 digs.
Miller City (18-5) - Grace Pfau 39 assists, 13 digs; Tessa Oedy 20 digs; Abi Lammers 15 kills, 19 digs; Lexi Banks 13 kills, 11 digs.
At Lincolnview
Lincolnview def. Wayne Trace, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20
Wayne Trace (15-9) - Paige Alber 5 aces, 5 assists, 7 digs; Gracie Shepherd 8 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Harper Myers 5 kills; Kacy Hornish 8 assists; Sydnee Sinn 7 digs; Kaitlin Slade 3 digs; Macy Doster 3 digs.
Lincolnview (17-5) - Kendall Klausing 9-10 hitting, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kendall Bollenbacher 24-26 hitting, 8 kills, 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Emma Bowersock 12-13 hitting, 5 kills, 16-18 serving, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 11 digs; MaKayla Blankemeyer 16-20 hitting, 3 kills, 9 blocks; Carsyn Looser 10-10 hitting, 2 blocks; Zadria King 17-20 hitting, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Allie Miller 16-16 serving, 4 digs; Grace Brickner 12-12 serving, 3 digs; Breck Evans 4 digs; Neive Miller 6 digs.
At St. Henry
St. Henry def. Kalida, 25-18, 25-13, 25-7
Kalida (10-14) - Lydia Vorst 10-12 hitting, 4 kills; Brooke Vennekotter 13-16 hitting, 5 digs, 9-10 setting; Maria Gerding 11-13 hitting, 6 assists, 7 digs, 35-35 setting; Brooke Erhart 8 digs, 11-14 serve receive; Elyse Romes 6 digs; Amanda Unverferth 12-13 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs.
St. Henry (17-6) - No statistics.
