Along with a Green Meadows Conference title, Tinora earned a number two seed in the Division III Defiance District, behind the state’s top-ranked team, Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2) in sectional action beginning this week in gymnasiums across the area.
Fairview (20-2) is the number three seed in the loaded district which could set up a rematch with Tinora in the district semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Fairview will host 11th-seeded Liberty Center (6-16) tonight, while Tinora hosts No. 12 seed Delphos Jefferson (8-14).
The Fairview-LC victory will take on either Swanton (17-5, No. 5 seed) or Wauseon (12-10, No. 6 seed) in the sectional finals as the Indians compete in the Division III postseason for the first time after a run to last year’s D-II regionals. If Tinora defeats Jefferson, the Rams will host a sectional final doubleheader with the Rams taking on Montpelier (2-19) at 5:30 p.m. and the Swanton-Wauseon and Fairview-Liberty Center victors competing at 7:30 p.m.
In the other half of the bracket, fourth seeded Patrick Henry (18-4) will host Archbold (7-15) on Wednesday. With a win there, the Patriots would likely travel to Ottawa-Glandorf to take on Paulding (11-9) on Thursday at 5:30.
Top seeded Ottawa-Glandorf hosts Delta tonight (4-17). With a win, the Lady Titans would then host the Evergreen (10-12)-Hicksville (9-13) winner on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
In Division II, top-seeded Bryan (18-3) will host the winner between Van Wert (9-13) and St. Marys (8-14) for a sectional title on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Defiance (18-4), the second seed, will host the winner between Toledo Rogers (8-12) and Rossford (7-15) on Thursday for a sectional crown, at 7:30 p.m.
“We don’t know much about either team, but we will be scouting them tomorrow,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “But our overall philosophy will still be the same. That is, to go all out every match, to play to win and play smart volleyball.”
“I’m ready for the postseason,” added outside hitter Janelle Bryant, a WBL first team selection. “We have high expectations and hopefully we can meet them.”
In Division IV, in the Napoleon District, top seeded Leipsic (20-2, No. 10 D-IV OHSVCA) will host a sectional championship twinbill on Thursday, awaiting tonight’s matchup of 2-20 teams in Fayette and Holgate at 5:30 p.m. at Fayette. The other sectional final will be made up the winners between contests featuring Antwerp (13-7, No. 4 seed) and Edgerton (7-15, No. 9 seed), which tangle tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Antwerp, and North Central (14-7, No. 7 seed) and 11th-seeded Ayersville (6-15).
The bottom half of the Napoleon District bracket will feature Buckeye Border Conference champion Edon (12-6) facing off for the third time this season against Stryker (7-14) at 5:30 p.m. in Edon. The Bombers took both regular season matchups, winning in four sets at home on Sept. 5 before earning a four-set win at Stryker on Oct. 3.
The Stryker-Edon winner will travel to 19-3 Miller City, the district’s No. 2 seed, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Miller City will be the site for the other sectional final as well, with either Hilltop (14-8, No. 5 seed) or Pettisville (13-9, No. 6 seed) taking on three-seed Ottawa Hills (17-5) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
In the other half of the bracket, BBC champ Edon (12-6) will host Stryker (7-14) tonight. With a win, the Lady Bombers would travel to Miller City (19-3) to take on second seeded Miller City on Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Also, Hilltop (14-8) hosts Pettisville (13-9) tonight and the winner will take on third seeded Ottawa Hills (17-5) on Oct. 17, at Miller City, at 5:30 p.m.
The final site for Division IV action will see action at St. Henry and Fort Recovery in the sectional finals.
Either Wayne Trace (10-12) or Continental (7-15) will face off against the district’s top seed and the state’s top-ranked team in Division IV, the 20-2 St. Henry Redskins. The semifinal between the Raiders and Pirates will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Haviland before a 7:30 sectional final Thursday at St. Henry.
In the bottom half of the bracket, seventh-seeded Columbus Grove (11-11) will host No. 11 seed Delphos St. John’s (2-15) at 5:30 p.m. tonight with the winner set to face No. 2 seed Fort Recovery (17-5, No. 6 D-IV OHSVCA) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Ottoville (5-16, No. 10 seed) will travel to Lima Central Catholic (17-5) tonight for a 5:30 matchup, ahead of a 5:30 sectional final at Fort Recovery on Thursday against No. 3 seed and Northwest Conference champion Lincolnview (20-2, No. 15 D-IV).
