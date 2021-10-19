Tournament volleyball action got going in both Division II and Division IV in the area on Tuesday as matchups were set for sectional finals later in the week.
In Division IV, Ayersville didn’t break a sweat en route to the sectional finals in the Napoleon District as the Pilots dropped just 14 total points in a three-set sweep of Fayette. Maci Froelich racked up eight aces while Taylor Waldron had seven kills for the Pilots, which will take on Edon at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Hicksville High School. Taylor Craft added five kills and six aces in the win.
The other matchup at Hicksville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will see Antwerp face the host Aces after the Archers downed Stryker in three sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23.
Edgerton made it a 3-for-3 day for the GMC as the Bulldogs downed Pettisville in four sets to set up a 5 p.m. sectional final at Hilltop Thursday against second-seeded North Central.
In the Van Wert District, Wayne Trace dispatched Lima Perry in three sets to advance to a sectional final at Lincolnview, thanks to 16 kills and six digs from Gracie Shepherd and six aces and 13 assists from Paige Alber.
Patrick Henry picked up a sectional semifinal win over Henry County foe Holgate, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24, at “The House of Heat,” advancing to Thursday’s sectional finals at Miller City in the Bowling Green District. Kelsey Smith slammed 17 kills to lead PH while Whitney Johnson had 31 assists.
In Division II, Toledo Central Catholic pulled away down the stretch after splitting the first two sets of a sectional semifinal at Bryan with 25-17 wins in the final two sets to end the Golden Bears’ season. Ellyn Murphy had seven blocks for the Bears while Gwen Spengler had four aces and six kills and Blayze Langenderfer tallied 11 kills.
Division II Sectionals
At Bryan
Toledo Central Catholic def. Bryan, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17
Toledo Central Catholic (5-18) - No statistics.
Bryan (9-14) - Gwen Spengler 4 aces, 15 digs, 6 kills; Jordan Beck 19 digs; Ellyn Murphy 7 blocks, 3 kills; Blayze Langenderfer 11 kills; Crystal Fillman 21 assists.
At Maumee
Maumee def. Napoleon, 25-18, 25-13, N/A
Napoleon (3-19) - No statistics.
Maumee (14-9) - No statistics.
Division IV Sectionals
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Fayette, 25-3, 25-4, 25-7
Fayette (0-19) - No statistics.
Ayersville (16-7) - Taylor Waldron 7 kills, 2 aces; Taylor Craft 5 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs; Kacee Okuley 5 kills; Maci Froelich 8 aces; Cassidy Hench 12 assists, 4 digs.
At Edgerton
Edgerton def. Pettisville, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17
Pettisville (7-16) - No statistics.
Edgerton (7-15) - No statistics.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Stryker, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Stryker (7-16) - Brianna Breier 17-17 hitting, 3 kills; Haylee Fulk 24-27 hitting, 3 kills, 7 assists, 15 digs; Emma Fulk 14-17 hitting, 3 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 5 assists; Sage Woolace 20 digs, 12-12 serving; Gabby Ramon 12-15 serving.
Antwerp (9-13) - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. Holgate, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24
Holgate (5-18) - Carissa Meyer 11-11 serving, 14-14 serve receive, 6 kills, 7 digs; Miriam Bower 5 aces, 11-11 serving, 3 digs; Jordyn Altman 9-10 serving, 9-10 serve receive, 5 kills, 4 digs; Lexa Schuller 2 aces, 12-13 serving, 14 assists, 12 digs; Olivia Blaker 11-11 serve receive, 4 assists, 9 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 7 kills, 6 digs.
Patrick Henry (8-15) - Kelsey Smith 17 kills; Chloe Baird 20 digs; Whitney Johnson 31 assists; Baylor McGraw 4 aces.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Lima Perry, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Lima Perry (12-11) - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (15-8) - Christina Graham 6 kills; Gracie Shepherd 2 aces, 16 kills, 6 digs; Kacy Hornish 2 aces, 13 assists; Paige Albers 6 aces, 13 assists, 3 digs; Rachel Stoller 4 aces, 2 blocks; Sydnee Sinn 6 kills, 6 digs.
