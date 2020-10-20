SHERWOOD – The sectional finals at Fairview are set as Fairview, Paulding and Archbold picked up sectional semifinal wins on Monday.
The Apaches made quick work of Montpelier, downing the Locomotives 25-8, 25-6, 25-16. Kiersten Cline served up 10 aces in the win. Paige Ricica led the team with eight kills.
Paulding was able to score a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 win at home over Otsego. Sadie Estle hammered 11 kills for the Panthers.
Archbold also won in a sweep, downing Liberty Center 25-18, 25-11, 25-17. Carsyn Hagans had seven kills and Addi Ziegler led the way with five aces.
The sectional finals will be on Wednesday at Fairview, with the Apaches taking on Evergreen at 5 p.m., followed by Paulding and Archbold.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Montpelier 25-8, 25-6, 25-16
Montpelier (3-17) – Ariel Page 6 kills.
Fairview (21-1) – Anna Ankney 25 assists, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 7 kills, 3 digs; Kelly Crites 7 kills, 2 digs; Paige Ricica 8 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Kylie Gates 3 digs; Kiersten Cline 1 assist, 10 aces, 9 digs; Haley Hammer 1 kill, 2 digs; Emma Wynne 6 digs; Allison Rhodes 3 kills, 2 digs.
Paulding def. Otsego 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Otsego (13-10) – No statistics.
Paulding (17-4) – Sadie Estle 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 6 digs; Leigha Egnor 7 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 11 digs; Jalynn Parrett 6 kills, 1 block, 4 aces, 11 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 3 digs; Claire Schweller 26 assists, 1 block, 7 digs.
Archbold def. Liberty Center 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Liberty Center (7-15) — No statistics.
Archbold (11-5) – Ella Bowman 4 kills, 2 blocks; Hadley Galvan 5 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 3 kills, 3 aces; Carsyn Hagans 7 kills; Olivia Liechty 6 kills, 3 blocks; Addi Ziegler 5 aces.
Tinora def. Northwood 25-3, 25-7, 25-10
Northwood (6-13) – No statistics.
Tinora (17-5) – Brooklyn Reineke 1 dig, 13 assists; Emma Chafins 9 digs; Makenna Reetz 3 kills, 1 block; Quinn Horn 10 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Tristen Norden 3 digs, 3 aces, 15 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 2 digs, 1 ace; Sara Stark 8 digs, 1 ace; Tori Morlock 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 9 kills, 2 aces; Kjerstin Scott 2 digs, 1 block.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Delta 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15
Delta (10-11) – No statistics.
Swanton (19-4) – No statistics.
Division II
Bryan def. Lima Bath 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Lima Bath (5-14) – No statistics.
Bryan (14-8) – Abby Fernihough 3 aces, 13 kills, 5 digs; Gwen Spengler 14 digs; Kloee Antigo 6 kills, 8 digs; McKendry Semer 10 digs; Paige Kunsman 3 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Jordan Beck 25 assists.
At Maumee
Maumee def. Napoleon 25-11, 25-10, 25-19
Napoleon (0-21) – No statistics.
Maumee (13-10) – No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.