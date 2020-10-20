102020_cno_tinora VB.JPG

SHERWOOD – The sectional finals at Fairview are set as Fairview, Paulding and Archbold picked up sectional semifinal wins on Monday.

The Apaches made quick work of Montpelier, downing the Locomotives 25-8, 25-6, 25-16. Kiersten Cline served up 10 aces in the win. Paige Ricica led the team with eight kills.

Paulding was able to score a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 win at home over Otsego. Sadie Estle hammered 11 kills for the Panthers.

Archbold also won in a sweep, downing Liberty Center 25-18, 25-11, 25-17. Carsyn Hagans had seven kills and Addi Ziegler led the way with five aces.

The sectional finals will be on Wednesday at Fairview, with the Apaches taking on Evergreen at 5 p.m., followed by Paulding and Archbold.

At Fairview

Fairview def. Montpelier 25-8, 25-6, 25-16

Montpelier (3-17) – Ariel Page 6 kills.

Fairview (21-1) – Anna Ankney 25 assists, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 7 kills, 3 digs; Kelly Crites 7 kills, 2 digs; Paige Ricica 8 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Kylie Gates 3 digs; Kiersten Cline 1 assist, 10 aces, 9 digs; Haley Hammer 1 kill, 2 digs; Emma Wynne 6 digs; Allison Rhodes 3 kills, 2 digs.

Paulding def. Otsego 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Otsego (13-10) – No statistics.

Paulding (17-4) – Sadie Estle 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 6 digs; Leigha Egnor 7 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 11 digs; Jalynn Parrett 6 kills, 1 block, 4 aces, 11 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 3 digs; Claire Schweller 26 assists, 1 block, 7 digs.

Archbold def. Liberty Center 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Liberty Center (7-15) — No statistics.

Archbold (11-5) – Ella Bowman 4 kills, 2 blocks; Hadley Galvan 5 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 3 kills, 3 aces; Carsyn Hagans 7 kills; Olivia Liechty 6 kills, 3 blocks; Addi Ziegler 5 aces.

Tinora def. Northwood 25-3, 25-7, 25-10

Northwood (6-13) – No statistics.

Tinora (17-5) – Brooklyn Reineke 1 dig, 13 assists; Emma Chafins 9 digs; Makenna Reetz 3 kills, 1 block; Quinn Horn 10 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Tristen Norden 3 digs, 3 aces, 15 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 2 digs, 1 ace; Sara Stark 8 digs, 1 ace; Tori Morlock 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Wachtman 9 kills, 2 aces; Kjerstin Scott 2 digs, 1 block.

At Swanton

Swanton def. Delta 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15

Delta (10-11) – No statistics.

Swanton (19-4) – No statistics.

Division II

Bryan def. Lima Bath 25-20, 25-11, 25-16

Lima Bath (5-14) – No statistics.

Bryan (14-8) – Abby Fernihough 3 aces, 13 kills, 5 digs; Gwen Spengler 14 digs; Kloee Antigo 6 kills, 8 digs; McKendry Semer 10 digs; Paige Kunsman 3 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Jordan Beck 25 assists.

At Maumee

Maumee def. Napoleon 25-11, 25-10, 25-19

Napoleon (0-21) – No statistics.

Maumee (13-10) – No statistics.

