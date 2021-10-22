LIMA — Following a bounce-back effort to pull away and defeat Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert on Tuesday in a Division II sectional semifinal, Defiance again had a close matchup in Thursday’s sectional final against Lima Shawnee but a pair of tiebreak sets went against the Bulldogs as their season ended short of districts, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24.
“There aren't really enough words to express how proud I am of this team tonight. They fought hard,” lauded DHS coach Jolene Williams, whose squad fell to the Indians by a 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 margin during their regular season meeting on Sept. 9. “We knew going into the match that Shawnee was going to hit the ball hard and they were going to score points. Our goal was to rely on each other to play a smart, tough match, and make them earn the win if they were going to take it, and we did just that.”
Freshman Karleigh Hoffman finished with a team-best 10 kills in the season-ending setback for the Bulldogs, adding five digs and an ace. Meanwhile, Madilyn Coler was nearly flawless on the service line with seven aces on 20-21 serving and six digs and Kinley Maynard tallied six kills and seven digs.
“Our defense with Madi Coler, Elizabeth Hoffman, and Bella Walz was so fast,” noted Williams as Hoffman finished with 13 digs and 21-of-26 serve receive while Walz had five digs to her credit. “We have worked really hard on that this week to prepare for this match. Karleigh Hoffman and Kinley Maynard did a great job swinging outside and finding ways to score points.”
Grayce Jones tallied a team-best 15 assists on 54-of-56 setting in her final match for the Bulldogs with three digs and four kills.
Added William: “Piper Lacey and Amelia Hernandez did a great job getting touches on the blocks and Grayce Jones and Josslyn Jerger worked hard to push the ball in front of our hitters.
“Even though our season came to an end tonight, we went out strong.”
Division II Sectionals
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee def. Defiance, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24
Defiance (8-15) - Elizabeth Hoffman 21-26 serve receive, 13 digs; Aleigha Coffman 3 kills; Amelia Hernandez 13-14 hitting, 5 kills; Bella Walz 5 digs; Josslyn Jerger 11-12 serving, 47-49 setting, 14 assists; Piper Lacey 2 blocks; Kinley Maynard 20-23 hitting, 6 kills, 7 digs; Grayce Jones 14-18 hitting, 4 kills, 54-56 setting, 15 assists, 3 digs; Madilyn Coler 20-21 serving, 7 aces, 6 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 32-33 hitting, 10 kills, 5 digs.
Lima Shawnee (15-8) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.