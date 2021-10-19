After dropping six straight matches to end the regular season, Tuesday’s Division II tournament opener provided a new start for the Defiance volleyball program.
The Bulldogs took well to the opportunity to play one more match at “The Dawg Pound,” bouncing back from a second-set defeat against Van Wert to cruise to wins in the final two sets to advance in the bracket with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12 tourney triumph.
The victory advances the 8-15 Bulldogs to Thursday’s sectional finals at Maumee for a 6:30 p.m. contest against third-seeded Lima Shawnee, which won its sectional final against Toledo Rogers.
The win for Defiance was a rematch of the Bulldogs’ Western Buckeye League opener against the Cougars (6-17) on Sept. 2, a four-set DHS victory, but entering the postseason having lost six straight - including a season-ending loss to rival Napoleon - the Bulldogs were looking for a spark.
“This win was a good win for us. Napoleon was a tough loss,” admitted DHS coach Jolene Williams. “It felt good to see the players bounce back from that loss. I look at this team and see talent and potential.
“I’m hopeful for a good run against Shawnee. I know they are a tough team, but I felt like we played well against them earlier in the season, and we have made some changes and have gotten better.”
The first set played competitively the entire way with neither team leading by more than two points until Defiance rattled off a 6-1 run to go up 15-9 after junior Kinley Maynard came up with a key dig rushing into the scorer’s table to continue a rally. Up 21-17, Defiance was unable to shut the door on Van Wert as the Cougars tallied four straight points to knot things up at 21. Tied at 23, Defiance called timeout to set up for key points and the team responded with a kill from freshman Karleigh Hoffman and a deciding point to win 25-23.
Mistakes plagued the Bulldogs in the second set as Van Wert went up 6-2 and 9-5 early in the set before back-to-back aces from junior Amelia Hernandez got Defiance back in it. The teams played neck-and-neck through the set as a tip at the net from Maynard knotted things up at 22, but the Cougars prevailed down the stretch for the final three points of the set to swing the momentum the visitors’ way.
However, that was the last time the Bulldogs were threatened as Defiance raced out to a 10-2 lead in the second set after a kill from senior Aleigha Coffman. The hosts racked up a 20-8 advantage on a block from Hernandez before Van Wert tallied four straight points, capped by an ace from junior Finley Foster to cut the lead to 20-12. Defiance again had answers down the stretch as mistakes on both the serve and serve receive facets plagued the Cougars in a 25-14 DHS third-set victory.
“We told the girls this was the last time they would be playing on our home court this season,” said Williams of the message to the team after the second-set defeat. “We have struggled pushing through that second set all season long, and we, as a coaching staff and team, are tired of falling behind in set three due to our own errors. The girls realized that Van Wert was a team that would work to take the win from us, and they all pushed to secure that win tonight.”
The deciding fourth set was much like the third, with the Bulldogs racking up a 10-3 lead early on, capped by back-to-back aces from Hernandez. Defiance didn’t let up with a 10-4 lead, ripping off five straight points on a pair of kills by junior Piper Lacey and two aces from Hoffman.
Van Wert got as close as 16-10 when Foster and Maria Bagley combined for a block but kills from Hernandez, Hoffman and Coffman put the Bulldogs over the edge as the senior Coffman’s kill marked match point.
The attack was balanced for the Bulldogs in the tournament win with Hernandez tallying eight kills and four aces, Hoffman putting up six kills and two aces and both Coffman and Maynard slamming seven kills apiece.
“I was so happy for Aleigha. Aleigha had some huge plays for us tonight,” lauded Williams. “I am very happy for her and proud of her effort. Amelia and Piper both played very well also. Amelia is gaining so much experience and knowledge this season, actually they both are. Their futures look bright for Defiance volleyball.”
While the youth movement was strong, the Bulldogs’ veterans also made an impact with seniors Grayce Jones (three kills, 11 digs, 22 assists), Madilyn Coler (18-19 serving, 4 aces, 17 digs) and Coffman having stellar outings, along with juniors Maynard, Lacey (five kills, two blocks) and Bella Walz (nine digs).
Division II Sectionals
At Defiance
Defiance def. Van Wert, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12
Van Wert (6-17) - No statistics.
Defiance (8-15) - Aleigha Coffman 16-16 hitting, 7 kills, 4 digs; Amelia Hernandez 24-27 hitting, 8 kills, 19-20 serving, 4 aces; Piper Lacey 9-13 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kinley Maynard 34-39 hitting, 7 kills, 3 digs; Grayce Jones 15-20 hitting, 3 kills, 15-17 serving, 11 digs, 22 assists, 83-83 setting; Karleigh Hoffman 56-61 hitting, 6 kills, 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 9 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 24 digs, 3 assists, 23-28 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs, 12 assists, 88-89 setting; Madilyn Coler 18-19 serving, 4 aces, 17 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Bella Walz 9 digs.
