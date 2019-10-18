LEIPSIC — Ayersville fell in five sets, 25-11, 23-25, 23-25, 25-7, 15-9, to Edgerton in the D-IV sectional semifinals at Leipsic on Thursday night.
Emma Siebenaler led the Bulldogs with 18 kills and five digs while Lydia Adams added 10 kills and six blocks.
Edgerton advances to the sectional finals to face Leipsic, which defeated Holgate in the late matchup.
The two teams will square off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
At Leipsic
Edgerton def. Ayersville, 25-11, 23-25, 23-25, 25-7, 15-9
Ayersville (6-17) — No statistics.
Edgerton (9-15) — Emma Siebenaler 18 kills, 5 digs; Lydia Adams 10 kills, 6 blocks; Heavan Imm 8 kills, 3 aces, 31 digs; Faith Herman 4 kills; Casey Leppelmeier 4 kills; Ally Cape 21 assists, 10 digs; Rylei Moreno 13 assists, 12 digs; Coral Picillo 22 digs, 3 aces; Madison Smith 11 digs; Sadie Walther 3 blocks.
Leipsic def. Holgate, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11
Holgate (3-18) — Rylie Schuller 4 kills; Bria Tijerina 14 digs; Savannah Rothman 11 digs.
Leipsic (21-2) — No statistics.
Division II
At Bryan
Bryan def. St. Marys, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
St. Marys (9-15) — No statistics.
Bryan (19-3) — McKendry Semer 9 kills, 9 digs; Abby Fernihough 8 kills; Courtney Whetro 27 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs; Gwen Spengler 24 digs; Kloee Antigo 6 kills, 4 digs; Jess Robb 7 kills.
Division IV
At New Bremen
New Bremen def. Kalida, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15
Kalida (4-21) — Brooke Vennekotter 5 kills, 9 digs; Brooke Siefker 3 kills; Carlee Recker 7 digs; Grace Klausing 7 kills, 8 digs; Brooke Erhart 4 kills.
New Bremen (23-1) — No statistics.
At St. Henry
St. Henry def. Wayne Trace, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7
Wayne Trace (11-13) — Katie Stoller 11 assists, 3 digs; Katrina Stoller 7-8 serving, 3 digs; Miriam Sinn 6 digs; Rachel Stoller 8-9 serving, 3 kills; Tiffany Sinn 5 kills.
St. Henry (21-2) — No statistics.
At Miller City
Hilltop def. Ottawa Hills, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
Hilltop (16-8) — Kendall Roth 7 digs, 10 kills; Katelynn Smith 7 kills, 4 assists; Morgan Norden 6 kills; Taryn Grant 6 digs, 4 kills; Jaden rising 3 digs; Kacy Connolly 10 assists; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 9 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 7 kills; Hannah Riley 4 digs.
Ottawa Hills (17-6) — No statistics.
