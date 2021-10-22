HICKSVILLE — Ayersville and Hicksville each earned sectional finals victories on Thursday night, as they will now move on to play each other next Tuesday in district semifinals.
Ayersville, the fourth seed in their district, earned a four-set win via the line of 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22. They got off to a bit of a rocky start though, as they trailed for most of the first set, and with some costly errors ultimately dropped the first set against fifth-seeded Edon.
The first set was a big one for the Bombers, who played a defensive style of volleyball, as they lacked height at the front, and forced Ayersville to make mistakes, which they did.
The second set went to Ayersville but despite the 25-19 win, it didn’t feel like the Pilots had taken full control yet.
That proved to be true in the third set, as the Bombers controlled from the outset and were up 14-9, but a big run from Ayersville that eventually made it 20-14, flipped the momentum on its head and the Pilots were able to cruise to a set three victory.
It was the second time in the match that Ayersville trailed late in a set, but this time they were able to crawl out of it.
“This group, they never let being down get to them,” Ayersville head coach Alicia Franks said. “We push every single play and we play to win. I kept emphasizing that ‘hey, this is our game to win, you guys need to take care of our side.’”
The momentum carried into the fourth set too, with Edon calling a timeout after the first six points down 5-1. That lead would extend to 17-11 and the Pilots looked like they were going to cruise to a sectional finals victory.
But Edon’s defense kept clicking and forced the Pilots to revert to their first set selves. The Bombers went on a 9-1 run and held a 20-18 lead.
Ayersville called a timeout, and out of it, they controlled the action and finally put the Bombers to bed with a 25-22 victory.
The win wasn’t a perfect one by any means, but Franks kept seeing resilience in her team when things started to get tough late in the match.
“So obviously there were some weaker points in our play tonight,” Franks said. “But I am proud of my team for honing in and focusing on what they needed to focus on on our side of the court. We took care of what we needed to at the most crucial points.”
The win means that the Pilots will get a rematch with GMC foe Hicksville next Tuesday. The Aces won their sectional final matchup with Antwerp in three sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12.
Hicksville dominated the action the whole entire way as their frontline proved to be too much for the Archers to handle.
Despite a run at the beginning of the second set, where Antwerp led at one point 10-8, the Aces controlled the match the entire way.
Molly Crall was dominant at the net, notching 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Aubrie Baird was the one setting her teammates up as she led the team with 28 assists.
Head coach Samanha Lavin wasn’t sure how well her team was going to play coming into the game, but she got her answer right from the jump.
“Our girls came out pumped tonight,” Lavin said. “We were dealing with some illness on the team and sometimes you tend to overcompensate for that. We came out with a lot of energy and were able to get the win.”
Now the Pilots and the Aces will look forward to a rematch of the five-set thriller that went in favor of Ayersville back on Sept. 14.
“We played them back at their place during the season and neither of us played our best I don’t think,” Lavin said. “We are very competitive in the GMC so I’m sure both teams will be looking forward to it. Whoever comes out on top will be really strong going forward.”
The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the district finals next Tuesday at Napoleon.
At Hicksville
Ayersville def. Edon 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Ayersville (16-7) - No statistics(17-6
Edon (11-10) - No statistics
Hicksville def. Antwerp
Hicksville (17-6) - Molly Crall 11 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 22 assists, 5 aces, 14 digs; Avery Slattery 4 kills, 2 blocks; Linsday Bergman 4 kills, 6 assists; Ronnie Vazquez 3 aces, 5 digs; Sydney Bland 6 digs; Macie Eicher 5 digs.
Antwerp (9-14) - No statistics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.