HICKSVILLE — Hicksville and Ayersville each won their sectional final matches on Thursday, setting up a meeting between the two schools in district semifinals next week at Defiance High School.
The Aces (19-4) won their match over Montpelier (6-17) 25-11, 25-8, 25-16. Molly Crall led the team with 17 kills while Lindsay Bergman added 11 kills and led the team with nine digs. Aubrie Baird had 27 assists and seven digs.
Ayersville (10-14) defeated Pettisvlle (14-9) 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 to win their second-straight sectional title. The Aces and Pilots will face each other in district semifinals for the second-straight season. It's set to be the second game with the first semifinal between Hilltop and Edgerton set to start at 6 p.m.
Division II
At Celina
Celina def. Wauseon, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18
Wauseon (12-12) - No statistics.
Celina (20-4) - No statistics.
Division IV
At Hicksville
Ayersville def. Pettisville, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
Pettisville (14-9) - No statistics.
Ayersville (10-14) - No statistics.
Hicksville def. Montpelier, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16
Montpelier (6-17) - No statistics.
Hicksville (19-4) - Molly Crall 17 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs; Aubrie Baird 27 assists, 2 aces, 7 digs; Lindsay Bergman 11 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Elise Baldwin 3 aces; Lynae Poling 5 kills; Josie Smith 4 digs; Delaney Johnson 3 digs; Lydia Vanscoder 3 digs..
Edgerton def. Antwerp (25-21, 25-17, 25-8
Antwerp (8-15) - No statistics.
Edgerton (17-6) - Taylor Smith 91-92 setting, 45 assists, 3 kills, 8 digs 10-10 serving; Bri Wickerham 27 digs, 9-12 serve receive, 13-13 serving, 3 aces; Addie Cape 12 digs; Sadie Walther 33-36 attacking, 17 kills, 4 blocks; Noelle Ritter 17 digs, 20-21 attacking, 7 kills; Kayt Timbrook 7 digs, 16-17 attacking, 13-14 serving, 2 aces; Ella Miler 14-15 attacking, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Corrine Cape 25-28 attacking, 7 kills, 14-14 serving, 7 digs.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. North Central 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
North Central (7-15) - Kaytee Tomblin 6 kills, 2 blocks; Macie Gendron 5 kills, 2 blocks, 10 assists; Maddy Zimmerman 11 digs.
Hilltop (21-2) - Jayma Bailey 23-23 serving, 15 digs, 14-16 attacking, 7 kills; Eleana VanArsdalen 3 assists; Joscelyn Layman 11-11 serving, 28 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 7 digs, 32-32 attacking, 14 kills, 4 blocks; Mia Hancock 8 digs, 2 blocks; Brynn Rodriguez 2 aces, 12-13 serve receive, 11 digs, 11-12 attacking, 7 kills; Libbie Baker 11-12 serving, 7 digs, 20-21 attacking, 7 kills, 4 blocks.
At Crestview
Miller City def. Ottoville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13
Ottoville (15-7) - No statistics.
Miller City (19-5) - Cloe Kuhlman 20 kills; Morgan Verhoff 11 kills, 16 digs; Savanna Niese 7 kills, 11 digs; Tori Wenzinger 22 digs; Josie Otto 20 digs, 38 assists; Libby Erford 13 digs, 5 aces.
At Leipsic
Lincolnview def. Kalida 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23.
Kalida (12-12) - Brooke Erhart 10-13 attacking, 4 kills, 16-18 serving, 4 aces, 8 digs, 5 blocks; Ella Hoffman 11-13 attacking, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Maria Gerding 34 assists, 10-10 serving; Elyse Romes 17-21 attacking, 6 kills, 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Malia Romes 29-39 attacking, 18 kills, 9-10 serving, 6 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 17-18 serving, 19 digs; Riley Nienberg 18-26 attacking, 4 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Maddy Unverferth 9 digs.
Lincolnview (16-7) - No statistics.
