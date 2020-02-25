ELIDA — Luke Timbrook had just two points, but they were huge. With Fairview trailing, 44-43, Timbrook fought through three Jefferson players for a rebound and put back in a Fairview miss with 16 seconds left, for the win. Jefferson had a chance at the end after a Fairview missed free throw with 5.9 seconds left, but a good looking jump shot failed to go down and Fairview survived.
“That basket was absolutely huge,” said Fairview coach Bodi Kauffman. “He’s really hard on himself sometimes, but I’m really proud of him for hanging in there. We talked but give credit to him (Jefferson’s Ian Wannamacher). He’s a good player and got them back in it. We just have to do a better job of finishing things off.”
After Caleb Frank’s short jumper, Fairview held a 43-37 lead. But jumpers from Wannemacher, including an old fashioned three point play, closed to within 43-42. Jefferson then took its first lead of the game when Hunter Mericle stole the ball and scored a layup, with 48 seconds to go.
Thanks to three treys in the first period, jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one period. The lead grew to 15, at 23-8, after Chayse Singer’s second three-pointer and three points from Cade Ripke.
However, Fairview then went ice cold, while Jefferson started hitting its shots. Thanks to two straight treys from Levi Rode, Jefferson closed to within 25-20. But Fairview ended the hatimbroolf with a short jumper from Caleb Frank, to take a 27-20 halftime lead. Fairview then led, 37-28 after three periods.
Polter paced Fairview (11-12) with 14 points. Wannemacher had 17 points for Jefferson (8-15), while teammate Mericle added 10 points.
In the nightcap, Lima Central Catholic rallied to score the final four points of the game to claim a 49-47 win over Paulding.
Lima’s Rodney Bennett blocked an inside shot and then scored of a rebound to tie the contest at 47-47. Then, after a Paulding miss, Biggz Johnson recovered a loose ball and somehow found his way for two points to put his team up, 49-47, with 21 seconds left.
The big turning point came right after, when Paulding’s Seth Dysinger was fouled, but was unable to connect on either shot. Paulding had one more chance, after LCC’s Rossy Moore missed both free throws. Blake McGarvey had an open look at a three-pointer, but the shot rimmed out and LCC’s Nate Stolly secured the rebound with one second left.
Paulding kept pace with LCC, which never had a lead of more than four points. The game was tied at 12-12 after one period and Paulding grabbed a 24-22 lead at halftime. LCC led35-33, after three quarters.
Payton Beckman led Paulding (6-17) with 17 points, while McGarvey had 13 points and Dysiuger added 10 points.
“We had two good inside shots and a good look at a three and if any of those go, we have a different outcome,” said Paulding coach Brian Miller. “But I’m proud of the guys. They played as hard as they could and that’s all you can ask.”
Moore led a balanced scoring attack in which nine players scored for LCC, with 10 points.
JEFFERSON (44) — Bailey 5; Wannamacher 17; Mericle 10; Gallmeier 6; Rode 6. Totals 19-3-44.
FAIRVIEW (45) — Polter 14; Ripke 5; Frank 9; Singer 6; Timbrook 2; Zeedyk 9. Totals 16-7-45.
Three-pointers: Jefferson — Bailey, Gallmeier 2. Fairview — Polter 3, Singer 2, Ripke. Rebounds: Jefferson 34 (Wannemacher 10), Fairview 36 (Timbrook 7). Turnovers: Jefferson 13, Fairview 13.
Delphos Jefferson 6 14 8 16 — 44
Fairview 17 10 10 8 — 45
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (49) — Johnson 9; Moore 10; Stolly 9; Bowker 2; Thomas 6; Hines 4; Ripenhoff 3; Hardesty 2; Bennett 4. Totals 16-13-49.
PAULDING (47) — McGarvey 13; Manz 2; Edwards 4; Kauser 1; Dysinger 10; Beckman 17. Totals 16-11-47.
Three-pointers: Lima CC — Stolly 2, Johnson, Thomas. Paulding — McGarvey 3, Beckman. Rebounds: Lima CC 35 (Moore 8), Paulding 26 (Dysinger 7). Turnovers: Lima CC 11, Paulding 11.
Lima Central Catholic 12 10 13 14 — 49
Paulding 12 12 9 14 — 47
