BRYAN — With berths in the Division II district tournament already secured, Bryan’s Landen Bassett and Archbold and Wauseon’s doubles pairings competed for seeding in the distinct bracket with sectional semifinal and placing matches held at Bryan on Saturday morning.
Wauseon’s Carson Wenger and Gavin VanDeilen earned a win in their sectional semifinal, dispatching Ottawa Hills’ Bode Wray and Micah Walker by a 6-4, 6-2 margin. The Green Bears’ other doubles pairing of Darwin Posta and Charlie Estes rumbled to a sectional doubles title by defeating Archbold’s Ethan Stuckey and Cameron Yoder, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals before downing Wenger and VanDeilen by a 6-1, 6-0 score.
Stuckey and Yoder bounced back in the third-place match, defeating Wray and Walker 6-3, 7-5 to earn the No. 3 seed from the Bryan sectional.
Bassett earned the No. 4 seed for singles at the tournament, falling in a three-set clash with Maumee Valley Country Day’s Gustavo Caillaux, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Bassett was forced into the fourth seed with a walkover loss in the sectional third-place match.
The three local representatives will take to the courts at Port Clinton on May 17 and 20 to battle for top-four finishes at districts that earn berths in the D-II state tournament in Columbus.
Division II Sectionals
Singles
Semifinals: Gustavo Caillaux (Maumee Valley Country Day) def. Landon Bassett (Bryan), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
