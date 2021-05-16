BRYAN — District seeding was determined at Bryan Saturday in Division II sectional tennis championship action as a three-set thriller in both the singles and doubles matches sent Ottawa Hills’ Matthew McGee and the Maumee duo of Gavin Yu and Braden Tucker to districts as top seeds.
Yu and Tucker took down the Defiance pairing of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager by a 6-1, 6-1 final in one doubles sectional semifinal while Carter Brown and Nathan Hess of Bryan were unable to force a third set, falling after a tiebreak 6-3, 7-6 (2) to Ottawa Hills’ Jack Burke and Henry Harders.
Meanwhile, the singles semifinals completed quickly with McGee downing Bryan’s Micah McCashen without dropping a game and Golden Bear junior standout Jay Fortner downing Ottawa Hills’ Darwin Posta, 6-0, 6-2.
Those singles matchup set up a marquee matchup in the singles championship game with the two-time state qualifier McGee battling against the 2019 state qualifier Fortner in a rematch of a regular-season tilt between the two that went Fortner’s way.
McGee rolled to a 6-1 first-set win in an intensely competitive and well-played match before Fortner clawed back in the second set to claim a 6-4 triumph. Fortner then took three of the first five games in the deciding set before McGee came back to claim the final four straight and earn a 6-3 third-set win.
Posta went on to defeat McCashen 6-0, 6-1 in the third-place singles match to round out the individual seeding.
On the doubles side, Frederick and Yeager matched up with Hess and Brown for the second time this season. The two squads met on Apr. 19 with Hess and Brown dropping the first set and escaping in a second-set tiebreak before winning 6-2 in the final.
On Saturday, the Bryan duo had too much for the Bulldogs, taking the final four games of the second set to round out a 6-3, 6-3 third-place match victory.
“Bryan is solid at the net and we coach them that if you’re not getting full lobs, they’re giong to come right back at you,” said Defiance coach Charlie Bates of the effort from his district-bound duo. “I thought we played tough, I thought we played hard for every point, but we just didn’t get enough of them. I was talking to one of the other coaches and you really could have taken the four seeds and drawn their names out of a hat.
“It was a great two days for tennis, teh fans came out and we saw some really good tennis, especially today. This was a big sectional for us and we’re proud they made it on to districts. Now it’s going to be one point at a time to see what they can do.”
At the University of Northwest Ohio, the Ottawa-Glandorf duo of Carter and Colin Welch rallied from a 6-4 loss in the first set of the doubles championship final with a second-set tiebreak win en route to a three-set marathon win over the Lima Central Catholic duo of Enrico Pittalis and Aaron Simmons.
The Titans’ singles representative, Eli Schmenk, dropped his semifinal and third-place matches to finish as the fourth seed from the UNOH Sectional to compete at districts.
The district qualifiers will travel to Port Clinton on Wednesday to compete in Division II action, with one singles and one doubles team advancing to the Division II state tournament in Mason on May 28-29.
Division II Sectionals
At Bryan
Singles Semifinals
Jay Fortner (Bryan) def. Darwin Posta (Ottawa Hills), 6-0, 6-2; Matthew McGee (Ottawa Hills) def. Micah McCashen (Bryan), 6-0, 6-0.
Singles Championship
McGee def. Fortner, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Singles Consolation
Posta def. McCashen, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles Semifinals
Gavin Yu-Braden Tucker (Maumee) def. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (Defiance), 6-1, 6-1; Jack Burke-Henry Harders (Ottawa Hills) def. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (Bryan), 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Doubles Championship
Yu-Tucker def. Burke-Harders, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles Consolation
Brown-Hess def. Frederick-Yeager, 6-3, 6-3
At UNOH
Singles Semifinals
Gabe Burke (Lima Shawnee) def. Eli Schmenk (Ottawa-Glandorf), 6-1, 7-6 (4); Mason Stahl (LS) def. Joey Vanderhorst (St. Marys), 6-0, 6-2.
Singles Championship
Burke def. Stahl, 6-4, 6-4.
Singles Consolation
Vanderhorst def. Schmenk, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles Semifinals
Carter Welch-Colin Welch (O-G) def. Daniel Bolon-Ezra Bolon (Lima Bath), 6-3, 6-2; Enrico Pittalis-Aaron Simmons (Lima Central Catholic) def. Brayden Ward-Niel Ok (LS), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles Championship
Welch-Welch def. Pittalis-Simmons, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Doubles Consolation
Bolon-Bolon def. Ward-Ok, 6-2, 6-3.
