BRYAN - Defiance's doubles pairing of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager backed up a stellar regular season with a pair of victories in the Division II sectional tournament at Bryan on Thursday, punching their ticket to the district tournament.
Frederick and Yeager downed the Bryan pairing of Craig Jackson and Aiden Andrews 6-4, 6-0 in their first match of the day after Jackson and Andrews avenged their only regular-season match loss to the Ottawa Hills pairing of Jon Dolsey and Ben Burke.
After the opening victory, the DHS pairing had an easier time in the quarterfinals against the Archbold duo of Kaden Rufenacht and Ethan Stuckey, prevailing 6-1, 6-0 to nab a spot in district play at Port Clinton. Before districts, the DHS seniors will take on Maumee's Gavin Yu and Braden Tucker in semifinal action Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. for district seeding.
Joining Frederick and Yeager as doubles district qualifiers are the Bryan pairing of Carter Brown and Nathan Hess, who dispatched Maumee's William Zheng and Stephen Suelzer in their first match of the day before topping Defiance's Nate Blunt and Carter Campbell by a 6-1, 6-2 margin. Brown and Hess will take on Ottawa Hills' Jack Burke and Henry Harders in the other sectional semifinal.
In singles action, Bryan junior star Jay Fortner cruised through the field without dropping a game in any of his three matches against Ayersville's Lucas Dennie, Toledo Central Catholic's Matt Webb and Wauseon's Carson Wenger.
Teammate Micah McCashen picked up wins over Kaiden Kaiser (Archbold, 6-3, 6-2), Ethan Bihn (Rossford, 6-1, 6-2) and Charlie Estes (Ottawa Hills, three sets) to earn his spot in districts.
Caleb McCashen nearly made it three Golden Bears in the semis before falling to two-time state qualifier Matt McGee of Ottawa Hills 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Fortner will take on Green Bear netter Darwin Posta in his semifinal tilt while McGee will take on Micah McCashen.
Other first-round winners at Bryan included Defiance's Boston Briseno and Damien Martinez, Archbold's Cameron Yoder, Wauseon's Noah Becker and Dylan Grahn and Napoleon's Alex Gyde. Becker downed Martinez in the second round, 6-4, 6-1 while Briseno came up short against Wenger, 6-2, 7-5.
In other D-II action, Ottawa-Glandorf will have a representative in the singles and doubles districts after the first day of competition at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.
O-G's Eli Schmenk navigated through the bracket for three victories, dropping just one game over the first two matches before outlasting Van Wert's Jace Fast 6-4, 7-6(2) in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Carter and Colin Welch dropped just one game in two matches to earn their berth in districts. Teamamtes Jaden Lehman and Josh Walls nearly joined the Welches before falling to Lima Central Catholic's Enrico Pittalis and Aaron Simmons in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-0.
Division II Sectionals
At Bryan
Singles
First Round
Jay Fortner (Bryan) def. Lucas Dennie (Ayersville), 6-0, 6-0; Boston Briseno (Defiance) def. St. Mary (Rossford), 6-0, 6-0; Carson Wenger (Wauseon) def. Sami Ridi (Maumee Valley Country Day), 6-2, 6-2; Cameron Yoder (Archbold) def. Hyeongu Hwang (Maumee), 7-6(5), 6-4; Noah Becker (W) def. Ethan Wiseman (Rossford), 6-2, 6-1; Damien Martinez (D) def. Mason Peckinpaugh (Napoleon), 6-1, 6-4; Matt McGee (Ottawa Hills) def. Aron Miller (Ar), 6-0, 6-0; Alex Gyde (N) def. Justin Kieffer (Ay), 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Grahn (W) def. Kolton Greear (D), 6-2, 7-5; Caleb McCashen (B) def. Joe Minicozzi (Toledo Central Catholic), 6-0, 6-0; Micah McCashen (B) def. Kaiden Kaiser (Ar), 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Bihn (Rossford) def. Alex Dean (Ay), 6-0, 6-0.
Second Round
Fortner def. Matt Webb (TCC), 6-0, 6-0; Wenger def. Briseno, 6-2, 7-5; Darwin Posta (OH) def. Yoder; Becker def. Martinez, 6-4, 6-1; McGee def. Gyde, 6-0, 6-0; C. McCashen def. Grahn, 6-0, 6-3; M. McCashen def. Bihn, 6-1, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Fortner def. Wenger, 6-0, 6-0; Posta def. Becker, 6-0, 6-0; McGee def. C. McCashen, 6-0, 6-0; M. McCashen def. Charlie Estes (OH).
Doubles
First Round
Miles Rupp-Luke Rosebrook (Ar) def. Daniel Hinojosa-Ashtyn Schurer (Ay), 6-0, 6-0; Nick Bunke-Ryan Otto (N) def. Gavin Van Deilen-Levi Short (W), 6-0, 6-1; Craig Jackson-Aiden Andrews (B) def. Jon Dolsey-Ben Burke (OH), 6-1, 6-2; Will Drewes-Collin Fedderke (N) def. Ben Weisgerber-Brandan Schurer (Ay), 6-0, 6-0.
Second Round
Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. William Zheng-Stephen Suelzer (M); Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell (D) def. Nick Walker-Zach Boggs (R); Jack Burke-Henry Harders (OH) def. Rupp-Rosebrook; Gustavo Caillaux-Brad Koles (MVCD) def. Buke-Otto; Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Jackson-Andrews, 6-4, 6-0; Kaden Rufenacht-Ethan Stuckey (Ar) def. Riley Morr-Lance Rupp (W), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Gavin Yu-Braden Tucker (M) def. Blake Rachwel-Ehsan Darr (MVCD); Justin Hire-Kevin Bishop (TCC) def. Drewes-Fedderke.
Quarterfinals
Brown-Hess def. Blunt-Campbell, 6-1, 6-2; Burke-Harders def. Caillaux-Koles; Frederick-Yeager def. Rufenacht-Stuckey, 6-1, 6-0; Yu-Tucker def. Hire-Bishop.
Division II Sectionals
At UNOH
(Ottawa-Glandorf players)
Singles
First Round
Eli Schmenk def. Zach Burris (Lima Central Catholic), 6-0, 6-1; Macmanus Davis (Lima Shawnee) def. Bryant Schroeder, 6-1, 6-0; Mason Stahl (Lima Shawnee) def. Ethan Weis, 6-0, 6-0.
Second Round
Schmenk def. Thad Mittendorf (Bluffton), 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Schmenk def. Jace Fast (Van Wert), 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Doubles
First Round
Jaden Lehman-Josh Walls def. Connor Lee-Braeden Ackerman (Bluffton), 6-1, 6-1.
Second Round
Carter Welch-Colin Welch def. Maggie Zhang-Brenden Faller (Celina), 6-1, 6-0; Lehman-Walls def. Kaden Thomas-Sam Moonshower (Van Wert), 6-1, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Welch-Welch def. Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop (Lima Shawnee), 6-0, 6-0; Enrico Pittalis-Aaron Simmons (LCC) def. Lehman-Walls, 6-3, 6-0.
