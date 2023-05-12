BRYAN — Bryan’s Landon Bassett punched his ticket to the Division II district tennis tournament at Port Clinton next week thanks to a trio of victories on his home court during D-II sectional action at Bryan on Thursday.
Joining Bassett will be a pair of area doubles pairings as Archbold’s Ethan Stuckey and Cameron Yoder advanced to the sectional semifinals along with the Wauseon duo of Carson Wenger and Gavin VanDeilen.
Defiance came up short of district representation as Carter Campbell and Kolton Greear defeated Maumee Valley Country Day’s Sami Ridi and Harrison Tang 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in their olpening sectional match before falling short to Stuckey and Yoder, 6-4, 6-4. Zack Hanson and Dylan Johnson dropped their opening doubles match for the Bulldogs, 6-2, 6-2 against Maumee Valley Country Day while Jackson Honsberger picked up a first-round win with two tiebreak sets against Zeph Siefker of Wauseon in singles competition, 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-2. Carmine Castaneda and Aidan Brenner each came up short in their opening matches against netters from Rossford and Maumee, respectively.
For Bassett, the road to districts saw the Bryan standout defeat opponents from Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley Country Day with just six games dropped in four total sets before setting up a quarterfinal bout with Napoleon’s Mason Peckinpaugh. Bassett defeated his Wildcat foe 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals against MVCD’s Gustavo Caillaux.
In doubles action, Stuckey and Yoder downed Wauseon’s Alden Leininger and Clay Soltis 6-4, 6-4 to open their bracket action before the win over Campbell and Greear while Wenger and VanDeilen outlasted Toledo Central Catholic’s Jack Dempsey and Mark Mackowiak, 6-1, 7-5 in the second round.
Other local competition saw Ayersville Andrew Boyd (6-3, 6-2) come up short in singles action against Napoleon’s Alex Gyde while Pilot doubles partners Ashton Scheirer and Cody Hammersmith fell in the first round to Bryan’s Beckett Stark and Eli Schlade. Ben Weisgerber and Jeremiah Joseph fell to Napoleon's Caden Stover and Brayden Bostelman, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round.
Semifinal matches will begin at 11 a.m. at Bryan High School to determine seeding for the D-II district tournament at Port Clinton High School’s Hablitzel Tennis Center on May 17 and 20. The top four singles and doubles winners will earn tickets to the state tournament, held this year at Ohio State’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center on May 25-26.
Division II Sectional Tennis
At Bryan
Singles
First Round
Landon Bassett (Bryan) def. Akash Parikh (Ottawa Hills), 6-2, 6-2; Harshil Patel (Maumee Valley Country Day) def. Zebedee Siefker (Wauseon), 6-2, 6-0; Zach Boggs (Rossford) def. Carmine Castaneda (Defiance), 7-5, 6-1; Mason Peckinpaugh (Napoleon) def. Mason Jones (Maumee), 6-1, 7-5; Levi Short (W) def. Gideon Whitney (M), 6-0, 6-1; Donovan Green (Toledo Central Catholic) def. Sam Kennedy (B), 6-0, 6-0; Alex Gyde (N) def. Andrew Boyd (Ayersville), 6-3, 6-2; Gustavo Caillaux (MVCD) def. Kyle Hageman (Archbold), 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Honsberger (D) def. Zeph Siefker (W), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-2; Aaron Miller (Arch) def. Lucas Dennie (Ayer), 7-5, 6-2; Justin Hire (R) def. David Rodriguez (N), 6-0, 6-0; Caleb McCashen (B) def. Luke Rosebrook (Arch), 6-1, 6-2; Hayden Yu (M) def. Aiden Brenner (D), 6-1, 6-2.
Second Round
Bassett def. Patel, 6-2, 6-0; Peckinpaugh def. Boggs, 6-2, 6-2; Green def. Short, 6-1, 6-2; Caillaux def. Gyde, 6-0, 6-1; Jack Kayse (OH) def. Honsberger; Hire def. Miller, 6-1, 6-0; C. McCashen def. Yu.
Quarterfinals
Bassett def. Peckinpaugh, 6-2, 6-0; Savith Vijendra (OH) def. C. McCashen, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
First Round
Sami Ridi-Harrison Tang (MVCD) def. Micah McCashen-Austin DeWitt (B), 6-2, 6-2; Caden Stover-Brayden Bostelman (N) def. Chloe Madden-Tyler Brown (R), 6-4, 6-0; Jack Dempsey-Mark Mackowiak (TCC) def. Mitch Velazquez-Kohan Wiechers (N), 6-0, 6-1; Jesse Nofziger-Jay Riley (Arch) def. Allie Misko-Logan Bieganowski (R), 6-0, 6-0; Beckett Stark-Eli Schlade (B) def. Ashton Scheirer-Cody Hammersmith (Ayer), 6-0, 6-1.
Second Round
Carter Campbell-Kolton Greear (D) def Ridi-Tang, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Stuckey-Cameron Yoder (Arch) def. Alden Leininger-Clay Soltis (W), 6-4, 6-4; Stover-Bostelman def. Ben Weisgerber-Jeremiah Joseph (Ayer), 6-1, 6-1; Carson Wenger-Gavin VanDeilen (W) def. Dempsey-Mackowiak, 6-1, 7-5; Ehsan Darr-Tarek Yassine (MVCD) def. Zack Hanson-Dylan Johnson, 6-2, 6-2; Bode Wray-Micah Walker (OH) def. Nofziger-Riley, 6-1, 6-1; Stark-Schlade def. Jeff Lin-Gabe Waller (M), 6-2, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Stuckey-Yoder def. Campbell-Greear, 6-4, 6-4; Darwin Posta-Charlie Estes (OH) def. Stover-Bostelman, 6-0, 6-1; Wenger-VanDeilen def. Darr-Yassine, 6-4, 6-0; Wray-Walker def. Stark Schlade, 6-4, 6-0.
