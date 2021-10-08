LIMA — The first step towards the Division II girls tennis state tournament got underway Thursday in both Ottawa Hills and Lima with sectional tournament action.
Defiance, Ayersville and Ottawa-Glandorf competed in bracket action at the University of Northwestern Ohio while Archbold, Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon hit the courts at Ottawa Hills.
At UNOH, O-G’s Morgan Schroeder and Kayla Brickner came the closest to clinching district spots by reaching the round of 16 before falling to opponents from Lima Shawnee and Kenton, respectively.
In the doubles bracket, Ayersville’s Tisha Martinez and Liz McCloud and both Defiance doubles pairings (Monse Martinez/Ava Shock and Alexa Rittner/Maria del Mar Moreiera Chavez) picked up first-round victories. Rittner and Chavez outlasted a 7-6 first-set tiebreak to win before dropping the second set 6-4 and cruising 6-0 in set three. The Ottawa-Glandorf pairing of Sami Ellerbrock and Alyse Balbaugh defeated opponents from Elida and Lima Bath before falling one win short of clinching a spot in districts with a 6-0, 6-3 loss to Lima Central Catholic’s Paige Brinkman and Claire Janowski.
At Ottawa Hills, Bryan clinched a pair of spots in districts on Thursday as the doubles pairings of Haylee Wheeler and Brooke Taylor and Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus secured berths. Wheeler and Taylor picked up victories against Wauseon and Archbold to advance while Bassett and Grothaus earned a key win against Toledo Central Catholic en route to their berth.
Full results from the Ottawa Hills sectional were unavailable.
Division II Sectionals
At UNOH
Local Results
Singles
First Round
Lauren Muhlenkamp (Celina) def. Kristi Schneeg (Ottawa-Glandorf), 6-1, 6-3.
Round of 32
Abby Cartwright (Lima Bath) def. Marissa Martinez (Defiance), 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Kayla Brickner (O-G) def. Sydney Becher (Ayersville), 6-0, 6-1; Emma Mulligan (Kenton) def. Haleigh Wright (A), 6-1, 6-2; Morgan Schroeder (O-G) def. Hali Khork (Elida), 6-0, 6-1; Brooke Camper (Bluffton) def. Reece Miller (D), 6-2, 6-2; Brooke Fricke (St. Marys) def. Katie Burke (A), 6-1, 6-1; Caitlyn Couch (B) def. Mya Garcia (D), 6-2, 6-2.
Round of 16
Gracie Collins (K) def. Brickner, 6-1, 6-2; Rose Kottapalli (Lima Shawnee) def. Schroeder, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Doubles
Round of 32
Tisha Martinez-Liz McCloud (A) def. Leah Klingler-Alyssa Hoffman (B), 7-6 (5), 6-2; Monse Martinez-Ava Shock (D) def. Duda Oliviera-Bel Oliviera (Van Buren), 6-1, 6-1; Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Sarah Horner-Lilly Carmean (K), 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-0; Sami Ellerbrock-Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Eden Troyer-Taylor Crates (E), 6-2, 6-1; Audrey Albers-Michelle Elston (C) def. Katie White-Peyton Martin, 6-1, 1-0 (ret.).
Round of 16
Elena Oliver-Anna Oliver (LB) def. Martinez-McCloud, 6-0, 6-0; Jodi Perry-Charley Spencer (SM) def. Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath (O-G), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2; Whitney Jones-Kaylyn Saunders (C) def. Martinez-Shock, 6-0, 6-1; Paige Brinkman-Claire Janowski (Lima Central Catholic) def. Rittner-Moreira Chavez, 6-0, 6-0; Ellerbrock-Balbaugh def. Chloe Riemen-Rachel Wilcox (LB), 6-4, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Brinkman-Janowski def. Ellerbrock-Balbaugh, 6-0, 6-3.
