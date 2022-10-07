Berths in the Division II district girls tennis tournaments next week were set following the first day of sectional action at both Ottawa Hills and the University of Northwestern Ohio on Thursday.
At Ottawa Hills, both Bryan doubles pairings clinched spots in the district field as the first duo of Reese Grothaus and Caitlyn DeWitt defeated opponents from Maumee, Rossford and Maumee Valley Country Day to reach the semifinal round on Saturday, not allowing a point in any of the three contests. Meanwhile teammates Molly Hess and Hannah Andrews downed Wauseon’s Kacy Burt and Kassidy Zientek 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals before earning a win against Maumee Valley Country Day to clinch their berth.
Bryan seniors Taylor Peel and Emma Shininger nearly made it a quartet of district qualifiers in Purple and Gold before the two singles players fell in the quarterfinals. Peel’s match saw the Bryan veteran take the first set from Napoleon junior Gracie Butler 6-2 before Butler rallied for 6-4, 6-2 victories in the other two sets to secure a spot in districts for the Wildcats.
At UNOH, the Ottawa-Glandorf pairing of Megan Welch and Mya Inkrott dispatched Defiance’s Mya Garcia and Marissa Martinez 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16 before defeating St. Marys in the quarterfinals to nab a district spot. Defiance’s Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser won their opening doubles match against Ayersville’s MiKayla Shreve and Allison Doda 6-3, 6-0 before falling to Celina in the round of 16.
In singles action, Ayersville’s Paula Torrent downed Defiance’s Alyssa Ritchie, 6-1, 6-2 in their first-round tilt while Alexa Rittner earned a first-round win for Defiance by downing Bluffton’s Hannah Nieman, 6-3, 7-5.
With the semifinals set at both sectional sites, the remaining four singles and doubles pairings will compete Saturday to seed themselves for districts at Port Clinton on Oct. 13 and 15.
Division II Sectionals
At UNOH
Singles
First Round
Allyson Harnishfeger (Lima Bath) def. Sarah Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf), 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; Anna Alvarado (Ayersville) def. Mya Long (Elida), 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Round of 32
Paula Torrent (Ay) def. Alyssa Ritchie (Defiance), 6-1, 6-2; Kelsie Carlson (LB) def. Peyton Martin (Ay), 6-1, 6-0; Maggie Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Lilly Carmean (Kenton), 6-0, 6-0; Kayliann Howell (Celina) def. Kaiya Snyder (D), 6-1, 6-1; Libby Simmons (Lima Central Catholic) def. Alvarado, 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Rittner (D) def. Hannah Nieman (Bluffton), 6-3, 7-5; Charley Spencer (St. Marys) def. Kailin Vorst (OG), 6-1, 6-2.
Round of 16
Alora Patel (Lima Shawnee) def. Torrent, 6-1, 6-0; Brooke Camper (Bluf) def. Schmiedebusch, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Simmons def. Rittner, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Round of 32
Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese (OG) def. Samantha Smith-Briley Ryan (LS), 6-0, 6-0; Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser (D) def. MiKayla Shreve-Allison Doda (Ay), 6-3, 6-0; Mya Garcia-Marissa Martinez (D) def. Piper Pierce-Sophie Gearhart (Van Wert), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Brooklyn Moser-Kaleigh Coffman (Bluf) def. Rose Swift-Catrina Hohenberger (Ay), 6-1, 6-1.
Round of 16
Elena Oliver-Anne Oliver (LB) def. Gerding-Niese, 6-0, 6-0; Michelle Elston-Lauren Muhlenkamp (C) def. Johnston-Gerencser, 6-0, 6-0; Megan Welch-Mya Inkrott (OG) def. Garcia-Martinez, 6-1, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Welch-Inkrott def. Jodi Perry-Elizabeth Brown (SM), 6-3, 6-2.
At Ottawa Hills
Singles
Round of 32
McKenna Martin (Napoleon) def. Lola Lavinder (Wauseon), 6-0, 6-0; Emma Shininger (Bryan) def. Tyleigah Wright (Toledo Scott). 6-0, 6-0; Katelan Nagel (B) def. Aubri Delaney (Archbold), 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Peel (B) def. Layan Ridi (Maumee Valley Country Day), 6-3, 6-1; Brynn Tangeman (Ottawa Hills) def. Emah Starkweather (W), 6-0, 6-0; Cora Boyles (Maumee) def. Elise Eberle (W), 6-2, 6-0; Gracie Butler (N) won; Nora Pixler (OH) def. Meghan Taylor (Arch)
Round of 16
Lauren Bishop (Toledo Central Catholic) def. Nagel, 6-0, 6-2; Shininger def. Pixler, 6-0, 6-0; Peel def. Maci Bihn (Rossford), 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Martin.
Quarterfinals
Sophie Avram (MVCD) def. Shininger, 6-1, 6-2; Butler def. Peel, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Round of 32
Reese Grothaus-Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Sam Mavis-Beverly Neal (M), 6-0, 6-0; Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Hannah Chernow-Ella Shetterly (OH), 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7); Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek (W) def. Tayanna Bagrowski-Kacie Wolf (Arch), 6-3, 6-1.
Round of 16
Grothaus-DeWitt def. Ashley Clark-Caitlyn Bieganowski (R), 6-0, 6-0; Hays-Holcomb def. Alivia Retcher-Madison Heuer (N), 6-2, 6-1; Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. Burt-Zientek, 6-2, 6-1; Imaan Zafar-Shrishte Baskara (MVCD) def. Paige Sherman-Brylee Bressler (N).
Quarterfinals
Grothaus-DeWitt def. Madeline Williams-Laya Gokula (MVCD), 6-0, 6-0; Jane Cowell-Jordan Traver (TCC) def. Hays-Holcomb, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Hess-Andrews def. Zafar-Baskara, 7-5, 6-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.