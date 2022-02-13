AYERSVILLE — Area boys and girls swimmers from Defiance, Ottawa-Glandorf, Napoleon, Wauseon, Bryan, Archbold, Tinora and Ayersville all competed in the Division II sectional meet at Ayersville on Saturday.
The first flight saw the Wauseon girls take home the most first place finishes with five in the 400 and 200 freestyle relay, the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. On the boys side it was Napoleon who led with five six. place finishes. The Wildcats finished first in the 400 freestyle relay, the 100 breaststroke, the 100 backstroke, the 100 freestyle, the 200 freestyle and the 200 medley relay
Other notable finishes were Ayersville’s Isiah Niese who took first in the 200 IM as well as Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobold who took home first in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.
The second flight saw O-G and Defiance compete with O-G taking first in seven races across both boys and girls.
High finishes for Defiance included Logan Hartman’s second place finish in the 200 IM as well as in the 100 fly. The Bulldog girls saw just one top three finish with Hailey Becker taking third in the 100 freestyle.
Individual Results
At Ayersvile
Flight 1
Boys
200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Switzer, Griffith). 2. Bryan (Rigg, Alyankian, Miller, Pittman). 200 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 2. Scherer (W), 3. Ankney (W). 200 IM - 1. Niese (Ayer), 2. Spring (N), 3. Delaney (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Miller (B), 3. Switzer (N). 100 butterfly - 1. Rigg (B), 2. Bostelman (N), 3. Delaney (N). 100 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 3. Ankney (W), 3. Miller (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Scherer (W), 2. Griffith (N), 3. Spring (N). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Rigg, Pittman, Alyanakian, Miller), 2. Wauseon (Ankney, Bourn, Reeder, Scherer), 3. Napoleon (Delaney, Perdew, Flowers, Switzer). 100 backstroke - 1. Flowers (N), 3. Moore (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Bostelman (N), 2. Alyankian (B), 3. Tressler, (Ayers). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson) 2. Wauseon (Ankney, Bourn, Reeder, Sherer). 3. Bryan (Pittman, Davis, Moore, Alyankian).
Girls
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Moore). 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Wasnich). 3. Napoleon (Nagel, Kostantinova, Morman, Speiser). 200 freestyle -. Duden (W), 2. Ankney (W), 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 IM - 1. Keil (B), 2. Kuntz (W), 3. Konstantinova (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), Hallett (W), 3. Moore (B). 100 butterfly -1. Theobold (Arch), 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 3. Freestone (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Hallett (W), 3. Wasnich (W). 500 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 2. Duden (W), 3. Speiser (N). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Ankney, Hallett, Duden, Rhoades), 2. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Moore, Seaman), 3. Napoleon (Carpenter, Speiser, Morman, Kostantinova). 100 backstroke - 1. Nagel (N), 2. Keil (B), 3. Morman (N). 100 breaststroke - 1. Tehobold (Arch), 2. Kuntz (W), 3. Bassett (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Ankney, Hallett, Duden, Rhoades), 2. Napoleon (Konstantinova, Carpenter, Speiser, Nagel). 3. Bryan (Zigler, Lambert, Durdel, Devlin).
Flight 2
Boys
200 medley relay - 2. O-G (Schroeder, Steffan, Schnipke, Vogt). 200 freestyle - 3. Utrup (OG), 5. Kost (D). 200 IM - 2. Hartman (D), 5. Utrup (OG). 50 freestyle - 8. Vogt (OG), 10. Hoffman (D), 11. Gmutza (D). 100 butterfly - 2. Hartman (D), 5. Schroeder (OG). 100 freestyle - 4. Hoffman (D), 5. Rosengarten (OG). 500 freestyle - 1. Schnipke (OG), 4. Utrup (OG), 5. Kost (D). 100 backstroke - 2. Schroeder (OG), 3. Utrup (OG), 5. Giesswein (OG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Grady (OG), 5. Rosengarten (OG). 400 freestyle relay - 3. O-G (Schnipke, Staffan, Rosengarten, Utrup), 4. Defiance (Hartman, Gmutza, Hoffman, Kost).
Girls
200 medley relay - 1. O-G (Knott, Cupp, Warnecke, Fenbert), 5. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Pry). 200 freestyle - 2. Cupp (OG), 5. Bockrath (OG),200 IM - 1. Beckett (OG), 2. Knott (OG), 4. Maag (OG), 5. Frey (D), 50 freestyle - 3. Fenbert (OG), 4. Becker (D), 5. Losh (OG). 100 butterfly - 2. Warnecke (OG), 3. Knott (OG). 100 freestyle - 3. Becker (D), 4. Trombley (OG), 5. Losh (OG). 500 freestyle - 3. Kiass (OG), 5. Hoorman (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G (Warnecke, Fenbert, Knott, Beckett). 4. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Pry, Becker). 100 backstroke - 1. Knott (OG), 4. Kiass (OG). 100 breaststroke - 2. Schroeder (OG), 3. Utrup (OG), 5. Giesswein (OG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Beckett (OG), 4. Maag (OG), 5. Trombley (OG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. O-G (Warnecke, Cupp, Knott, Beckett).
