AYERSVILLE — Napoleon’s boys swimming team finished with the most team points in the Division II sectional swim meet at Ayersville on Saturday, highlighting a day of many district qualifiers from area squads.
The Napoleon girls team tallied the third-most points in the field, which had all six relay teams from Napoleon advance to district action at Bowling Green.
On the day, Defiance’s Logan Hartman was second in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while earning district alternate spots in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Jack Kost, who swam on both relays with Hartman, was fourth in the 500 freestyle to advance to districts, along with sophomore Jordyn Busch, who was eighth in the 100 breaststroke as an alternate, along with the sixth-place 200 medley relay team with Adrienne Frey, Hailey Becker and Kendall Nolan.
Ayersville’s Isaiah Niese was the lone automatic qualifier for the Pilots, finishing third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
For Napoleon, Hannah Nagel won the 100 freestyle and was third in the 50 freestyle for the Ladycats, along with individual champions Masen Switzer (50 freestyle), Alex Gyde (500 freestyle and Nick Flowers (100 backstroke) on the boys side. The trio of boys swimmers joined by Brett Bostelman (third in 100 butterfly) for the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobold was second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke to advance to districts while Wauseon sent a bevy of automatic qualifiers in Saturday’s top fours. On the boys side, Xander Ankney, Beau Reeder, Aidan Pena and Isaiah Bourn qualified in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays while also qualifying as individuals. Ankney was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 free, Reeder was second in the 50 freestyle, Bourn was fourth and sixth in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Miles Colon was seventh in the 100 backstroke and Miles Kuntz second in the 500 free.
The Wauseon girls earned a pair of sectional titles from Reese Ankney in both the 200 and 500 freestyles while joining Grace Rhoades, Ella Rhoades and Emilie Wasnich on the third-place 300 freestyle relay. Grace Rhoades was second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 butterfly to clinch district spots while Natalie Kuntz was third in the 200 IM and Ashley Fisher second in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.
Bryan rounded out the field with its share of district qualifiers. In the boys meet, freshman William McCann was fourth in the 200 IM to qualify while Carter Luce was third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 free. McCann (100 free), Cole Pittman (50 free), Aiden Moore (100 backstroke) all added eighth-place district alternate finishes with Pittman (100 breaststroke) and Griffin Davis (100 butterfly) finishing sixth. In addition, the 200 medley relay team of Kaedyn Ward, Moore, Pittman and Davis was fourth to qualify while all four were part of either one or both of the fifth-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays, along with McCann and Luce.
The girls races saw Nora Kunsman finish first in the 50 freestyle, 2nd in the 100 freestyle and swim legs of top-four-finishing 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Sister Paige Kunsman was on the 400 freestyle relay team and finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Tristyn Durdel swam a leg of the fifth-place 200 medley relay while finishing fourth in the 200 IM.
Division II Northwest Sectional
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Van Wert, 1:47.56; Ottawa Hills, Napoleon (Flowers, Spring, Delaney, Perdew), Bryan (Moore, Pittman, Davis, Ward). 200 freestyle — 1. Houg (VW), 1:51.55; X. Ankney (Wauseon), Gyde (Nap), Steffen (Ottawa-Glandorf). 200 IM — 1. Welker (VW), 2:02.04; Hartman (Def), Niese (Aye), McCann (B). 50 freestyle — 1. Switzer (Nap), 23.12; Reeder (W), Steffan (OG), Bourn (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Welker (VW), 52.99; Hartman (Def), Bostelman (Nap), Delaney (Nap). 100 freestyle — 1. Houg (VW), 51.03; Switzer (Nap), X. Ankney (W), Niese (Aye). 500 freestyle — 1. Gyde (N), 5:09.41; Kuntz (W), Luce (B), Kost (Def). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Pena, Bourn, Reeder, Ankney), 1:34.94; Napoleon (Switzer, Flowers, Gyde, Bostelman), Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Mormon, Steffan, Steffen), Van Wert. 100 backstroke — 1. Flowers (Nap), 58.99; Wendel (Fort Recovery), Guo (OH), Cundiff (Upper Sandusky). 100 breaststroke — 1. Steffan (OG), 1:01.73; Bostelman (Nap), Pena (W), Doenges (Coldwater). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Switzer, Flowers, Gyde, Bostelman), 3:29.49; Wauseon (Pena, Bourn, Reeder, Ankney), Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Rosengarten, Steffan, Steffen), Ottawa Hills.
Girls Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Knott, Beckett, Maag, Fenbert), 1:54.63; Fort Recovery, Upper Sandusky, Napoleon (Morman, Gerken, Spring, Wagner). 200 freestyle — 1. R. Ankney (W), 2:01.13; May (Cold), Nixon (OH), Chiles (VW). 200 IM — 1. Beckett (OG), 2:15.59; G. Rhoades (W), Kuntz (W), Durdel (B). 50 freestyle — 1. N. Kunsman (B), 24.5; Fortkamp (FR), Nagel (Nap), Kaup (FR). 100 butterfly — 1. Wenger (US), 59.8; Theobold (Archbold), Knott (OG), G. Rhoades (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Nagel (Nap), 55.5; N. Kunsman (B), May (Cold), McCarthy (OH). 500 freestyle — 1. R. Ankney (W), 5:22.34; Fisher (W), Nixon (OH), Speiser (Nap). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Fort Recovery, 1:44.47; Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Maag, Knott, Beckett), Wauseon (E. Rhoades, Wasnich, G. Rhoades, Ankney), Bryan (P. Kunsman, Moore, Zigler, N. Kunsman). 100 backstroke — 1. Fortkamp (FR), 58.98; Wenger (US), Knott (OG), Morman (Nap). 100 breaststroke — 1. Beckett (OG), 1:09.38; Theobold (Arch), Bubp (FR), Kuntz (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (E. Rhoades, Wasnich, G. Rhoades, Ankney), 3:52.69; Napoleon (Speiser, Morman, Spring, Nagel), Bryan (P. Kunsman, Moore, Zigler, N. Kunsman), Ottawa Hills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.