Scylea Zolman threw a three-hit shutout in the circle and clubbed a three-run home run to help lift third-seeded Tinora softball over ninth-seeded Swanton in a 6-0 Division III sectional finals victory on Friday.
Zolman struck out 10 and walked just two in the complete game win, while her three-run bomb helped the Rams out to a 5-0 first inning lead. Anna Frazer singled twice and came across to score twice as well.
Taylor Forrest struck out seven and gave up six hits in the loss for Swanton. Lyla Carrziales had two base knocks.
The Rams now look ahead to next Wednesday, where they will take on top-seeded Oak Harbor in district semifinals at Blue Devils Fields in Holland.
Swanton 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Tinora 500 010 x — 6 6 1
Records: Tinora 16-6, Swanton 10-10
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (6 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Lyla Carrizales 2 singles. (Tinora) — Scylea Zolman home run, 3 RBIs; Anna Frazer 2 singles, 2 runs.
Fairview 11, Spencerville 0
SHERWOOD — Paige Ricica launched a home run and threw a five-inning no-hitter to help lead top-seeded Fairview over Spencerville 11-0 in a Division III sectional final.
Ricica struck out eight and walked none while also driving in four runs as well. Allison Rhodes also left the yards and drove in two runs while scoring three of her own.
The Apaches will now face Wayne Trace in district semifinals at Lima Bath next Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Spencerville 000 00 — 0 0 0
Fairview 050 42 — 11 11 1
Records: Fairview 21-1, Spencerville 5-19
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: K. Lee (4 innings, 11 hits, 11 runs, 1 strikeout, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Spencerville) — 0 hits. (Fairview) — Allison Rhodes home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Paige Ricica home run, 4 RBIs; Lexi Taylor double, single; Gracie Brown double; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles; Sydney Merritt 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
W. Trace 12, Jefferson 2
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to run rule Delphos Jefferson 12-2 and head to Division III district semifinals.
The Raiders got six innings of two-run (none earned), four-hit ball with eight strikeouts from Logen Bland. Paige Alber singled three times and drove in two runs.
They’ll play top-seeded and Green Meadows Conference foe Fairview at Lima Bath next Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
D. Jefferson 000 002 — 2 4 6
W. Trace 201 216 — 12 11 3
Records: Wayne Trace 10-15
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kyrstin Moore (5.1 innings, 11 hits, 12 runs, 7 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) — Avery Rahrig 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) — Ava Zartman 2 singles, 2 runs; Kaitlin Slade double, single, 2 RBIs; Paige Alber 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Katie Anna Baumle double, 2 runs; Allison Schilt 2 RBIs; Morgan Elliott 3 runs.
Van Buren 11, Paulding 3
VAN BUREN — Ninth-seeded Paulding saw their tournament run come to an end with an 11-3 loss to second-seeded Van Buren in a Division III sectional final.
Paulding saw multi-hit games from both Jocelynn Parrett and Ryleigh Sanders. Sanders doubled. Tia Mendez took the loss in the circle.
Van Buren will now play Coldwater in district semifinals next Tuesday with the winner of that game getting either Wayne Trace or Fairview in district finals.
Paulding 020 010 0 — 3 6 3
Van Buren 013 007 x — 11 11 1
Records: Paulding 8-14
Winning pitcher: Madison Martin (7 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tia Mendez (6 innings, 11 hits, 11 runs, 9 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Jocelynn Parrett 2 singles; Ryleigh Sanders double, single. (Van Buren) — Shelbee Atchison double, 2 RBIs; Megan Stall 2 singles, 2 runs; J. Hill home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Anna Durilat double, single, 3 RBIs; Avery Wymer 2 singles.
Eastwood 9, Archbold 2
PEMBERVILLE — Second-seeded Eastwood put an end to Archbold tourney hopes as they downed the seventh-seeded Blue Streaks 9-2.
The Eagles scored six in the first three innings to build a hefty lead. Natalie Nofziger was tabbed with the loss in the circle. Tess Ames logged the only extra-base hit of the game for Archbold with a double.
Archbold 001 000 1 — 2 3 2
Eastwood 312 300 x — 9 10 2
Records: Archbold 14-9
Winning pitcher: M. Hady (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (6 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 7 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Tess Ames double. (Eastwood) — K. Wasserman double; J. Smith double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; M. Hady double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; A. Bowe double, single, 2 runs.
Division II
Bryan 10, Celina 0
BRYAN — Top-seeded Bryan scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to walk away with a 10-0 Division II sectional finals victory over Celina.
Freshman Thea Staten fired a no-hitter and clubbed a home run in the win for the Golden Bears. She drove in two runs and struck out eight batters. Tabithah Taylor and Reese Grothaus each had multi-hit games.
The Golden Bears will now move on to play seventh-seeded Napoleon in district semifinals at the University of Northwest Ohio’s Racer Softball Field in Lima next Thursday. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. Winner will get either Defiance or Lima Bath on Saturday in district finals.
Celina 000 00 — 0 0 3
Bryan 220 06 — 10 8 1
Records: Bryan 20-1, Celina 9-13
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: P. Kuehne (4.2 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Celina) — 0 hits. (Bryan) — Thea Staten home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Tabithah Taylor double, single; Reese Grothaus 2 singles.
Napoleon 8, St. Marys 3
ST. MARYS — Napoleon freshman Addy Thompson homered and drove in three runs as the seventh-seeded Wildcats upended fourth-seeded St. Marys with an 8-3 Division II sectional finals win.
Freshman Arianna Kiessling went the entire way in the circle for the Wildcats striking out 13 and giving up one earned on six hits.
Napoleon will now face top-seeded Bryan in district semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Napoleon 341 000 0 — 8 6 1
St. Marys 100 002 — 3 6 5
Records: Napoleon 6-15, St. Marys 12-8
Winning pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: A. VanDeKeere (6.2 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 2 earned, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters:(Napoleon) — Addy Thompson home run, single, 3 RBIs; Jadyn Wilcox double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (St. Marys) — A. Young double; M. Henning 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.