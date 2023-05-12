Down 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday’s Division II sectional final against Liberty-Benton, second-seeded Defiance softball had their backs against the wall.
The eighth-seeded Eagles were giving the Bulldogs all they could handle, with sophomore hurler Reagan Knapke having pieced together a five-inning, two-hit gem against a talented Defiance lineup to this point.
And with two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the sixth inning, it seemed as if the Bulldogs might just come away with nothing again. But, in stepped sophomore and three-hole hitter Ayvah Cullen, who had driven in a team-best 26 runs coming into the game on the season.
And like she has done all year, she found a way to plate Bella Gutierrez from second, blooping a 1-0 pitch just over the reach of the second baseman to tie the game and give the Bulldogs a lifeline.
Junior pitcher Taighen Zipfel then turned around and threw a 1-2-3 top of the seventh and a fourth-consecutive scoreless inning to keep the game tied heading to the bottom of the seventh. And in that bottom of the seventh, Zipfel clubbed a one-out hit and was replaced by pinch runner Taylor Bibler.
After Knapke was able to manage a strikeout, Bibler, a regular pinch runner this season and the fastest player on the team according to head coach Denny Parrish, was able to make it to second on a passed ball.
But then she watched on at the plate as Brooke Gathman was engaged in a long battle. With two outs and a 2-2 count though, the 3-2 pitch bounced off the Liberty-Benton catcher’s ankle, and with trouble finding the ball Bibler, heart racing, was able to make the turn around third without hesitation and slide in safe at home to the chorus of a roaring home crowd.
“I was really scared. I wanted to get home, I really wanted my teammates to get a hit so I could get home,” Bibler said. “But I found the perfect opportunity … I saw the ball go off of her ankle and that was my opportunity, that’s all I needed.”
“She’s definitely the fastest on the team and she’s been pinch running for us all year,” Parrish said. “Sometimes the ball takes a funny bounce and that’s what happened but hats off to Liberty-Benton, they played a great game but my girls stayed in it. They didn’t get down, they played until the end and good things happened.”
Bibler was mobbed by the plate by her teammates after she slid into home.
“I was so happy as the team cheered me on. It was like a relief because my heart was bating so fast … it was a wonderful moment. I love it so much,” Bibler said.
It has been five years since this specific good thing had happened for the Bulldogs as the win will give them their first trip to districts since their run to regional finals in 2018. They are now 18-4 overall.
“We play sectional games every year and I told them you are going to realize how much fun it is when you win one and get this program back to where it should be,” Parrish said of the sectional finals win. “But it is good to get these girls experience and we will see where it goes from here.”
Zipfel was stellar the entire game in the circle for the Bulldogs as she picked up her 14th win on the season with a complete game, giving up just one run on four hits, striking out eight and and walking one.
The one run she did give up came in the top of the third as Izzy Jolliff singled to lead off the inning and Kate Erdeljack doubled to left-center with two strikes and two outs.
Overall though, Zipfel was cool under pressure, stranding runners on base in every inning that followed, save for the 1-2-3 seventh innings.
“She worked really hard out there. They had a couple of opportunities with runners on and nobody out and Taighen came through in a big way,” Parrish said. “She’s been doing that all year, nothing bothers her. She gave up a couple of hits and kept working and then she was able to come through with a clutch hit there too.”
Another one of the biggest moments in the game came from the defensive side as well as in the fifth inning with a runner on first and two out, freshman Viviana King-Mayeku made a sliding catch in right field that if the ball had dropped, likely would have plated another L-B run.
She was busy all day in the outfield too, catching three other balls that were hit to her as well.
“We gave her a chance one of the days that Brooke (Gathman) was nursing a little bit on an injury,” Parrish said of King-Mayeku who had only played 12 of the Bulldogs’ 21 games coming in. “She’s been waiting her turn to come off the bench and she’s gotten it down the stretch. She’s quick and she’s only a freshman but she’s done a great job.”
The Bulldogs will now move on to district semifinals to play sixth-seed Lima Bath next Thursday at the University of Northwest Ohio’s Racer Softball Field in Lima. Bath downed the third-seed Elida 11-8 in their sectional final on Friday.
L-B 001 000 0 — 1 4 0
Defiance 000 001 1 — 2 4 1
Records: Defiance 18-4, Liberty-Benton 10-13
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Reagan Knapke (6.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) — Kate Erdeljac double. (Defiance) — Ayvah Cullen single, RBI
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.