Just five days earlier, Defiance needed to rally from a late deficit to earn a one-run comeback win at Western Buckeye League foe Kenton.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs weren’t thinking comeback following an eight-run, seven-hit showing in the first inning but Kenton stormed back with 11 runs over the next three frames to stun Defiance and take a 12-11 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
However, a battle-tested Bulldog roster had the last punch to land, matching Kenton’s five runs with five of their own in the fifth and four in the sixth to win a 20-12 Division II sectional semifinal on home turf.
“If you hit the ball, you give yourself a chance to win any game so hats off to our girls,” said DHS coach Denny Parrish, whose squad has now won seven of its last eight games and advances to Friday’s sectional final at WBL co-champion Lima Bath. “It’s the first tournament game and you know, hats off to (Kenton), they hit the ball and we went back to the early part of the season and started booting it around a little bit but we said hey, it stops now. You look up and they put up goose-eggs the next two innings.”
Defiance (9-15) had its first four batters reach base in the first via single while Talya Escamilla and Jaeden Delarber added RBI singles and leadoff hitter Aly Escamilla recording a two-run single in her second at-bat of the inning.
However, Kenton (3-16) returned the favor in a more methodical fashion with two runs in the second, third and fourth frames to set the stage for a five-run uprising in the fifth to put the visitors up 12-11 and knock the hosts back on their heels.
An RBI sacrifice grounder from sophomore Lindsay Roth got the Bulldogs right back in business to tie the game at 12. Junior Marrah Elston put Defiance ahead with a bloop RBI single to right before Grayce Jones smashed her second triple of the day to the right field corner to up the lead to 14-12.
The Bulldog hit train kept on chugging, as Talya Escamilla laced an RBI double ahead of an Elivia Rosa knock through the infield to score another run.
In all, Defiance put together 19 hits off three total Kenton pitchers, including seven extra-base hits in total. Aly Escamilla, Kamiel Moss and Elston all finished with three hits on the day while Jones scored four runs with three RBIs and Talya Escamilla did the inverse with three runs and four RBIs on two doubles.
“It’s a credit to the girls for the hard work they’ve been putting in in the batting cage and out here on the practice field,” lauded Parrish.
Up four heading to the sixth, Rosa held Kenton off the scoreboard and the Bulldog bats put things away with four insurance runs in the bottom of the frame.
With the sectional semifinal secured, the next matchup is Friday at 5 p.m. at 18-5 Lima Bath, which defeated the Bulldogs 15-4 on Apr. 27 to mark the only loss in the team’s last eight contests.
“It’s a confidence thing at this point in time,” said Parrish. “We didn’t have confidence early in the year and now we’ve got confidence that when we get in the box, we’re going to hit the ball. We can always give ourselves a chance if we can hit the ball with the other team.”
Kenton 122 250 0 - 12 9 3
Defiance 821 054 x - 20 19 6
Records: Defiance 9-15, Kenton 3-16.
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 12 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jill Burd (4 innings, 13 runs, 11 earned, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Brynn Butler, Lacie Nichols.
Leading hitters: (Kenton) - Lacie Nichols single, double; Jill Burd single, double; Brynn Butler 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jasmine Reisinger double. (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla 2 singles, double; Marrah Elston 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kamiel Moss 3 singles, 4 runs; Grayce Jones 2 triples, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Talya Escamilla 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Elivia Rosa single, double; Lindsay Roth 2 singles.
