WAUSEON — The third-seeded Wauseon Indians earned a spot in the Division II district tournament as the Tribe took down Maumee 3-2 in sectional action in Wauseon.
Emily Parker netted two goals while Kadence Carroll scored the other and assisted on Parker's scores in the win for Wauseon (6-8-2), which will face Toledo Central Catholic Wednesday at Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Division II Sectionals
At Wauseon
Wauseon 3, Maumee 2
Maumee (1-12-2) - Goals: Ava Leonard, Kelsey Walborn.
Wauseon (6-8-2) - Goals: Emily Parker 2, Kadence Carroll. Assists: Kadence Carroll 2.
At St. Marys
St. Marys 2, Bryan 0
Bryan (8-8-1) - Saves: Calysta Wasson 11.
St. Marys (14-3-1) - Goals: Elena Menker 2.
Boys
Division III
At Continental
Continental 6, Spencerville 0
Spencerville (7-5-2) - Shots: 1. Saves: Dominic Adkins 15. Corner kicks 2.
Continental (13-4) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 3, Rhenn Armey 2, Westin Okuley. Assists: Carson Etter, Westin Okuley, Alex Sharritis, Rhenn Armey. Shots: 21. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corner kicks: 2.
At Miller City
Lima Bath 1, Miller City 0
Lima Bath (8-9-1) - Goal: Jacob Garner. Shots: 5. Saves: Tanner Delecerds 3.
Miller City (8-3-6) - Shots: 3. Saves: Joe Deitering 4.
