WAUSEON — Wauseon backed up a regular-season win over Bryan in dominant fashion in Division II sectional championship action at Larry Fruth Stadium at Harmon Field on Thursday, downing the Golden Bears 8-0.

Gavin Gerig, Braden Vajen and Eli Delgado each scored a pair of goals in the win for the Indians (11-3-3), which defeated Bryan 2-1 on Oct. 12 in Wauseon. The third-seeded Tribe will take on No. 2 seed Toledo Central Catholic (8-6-2) in Division II district action at Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. TCC claimed the regular-season meeting between the two squads 2-1 on Sept. 16.

In girls soccer action in Division III, Ottawa Hills eliminated second-seeded Evergreen by a 2-0 score to advance to the Evergreen District semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 26 against Archbold. The Green Bears and Bluestreaks will kick off at 5 p.m. with top seed Ottawa-Glandorf and seventh-seeded Swanton competing at 7:15 p.m.

Division II Sectionals

At Wauseon

Wauseon 8, Bryan 0

Bryan (7-11-1) - Shots: 4. Corner kicks: 2.

Wauseon (11-3-3) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 2, Braden Vajen 2, Eli Delgado 2, Benicio Torres, Daniel Jimenez. Assist: Gavin Gerig. Shots: 12. Corner kicks: 5.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Elida 0

Elida (9-5-3) - Shots: 4. Saves: Zach Suever 2.

Ottawa-Glandorf (13-3-1) - Goals: Carson Fuka, Austin Birkemeier. Assists: Jordan Schroeder, Mike Evers. Shots: 6. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 4.

Girls

Division III Sectionals

At Evergreen

Ottawa Hills 2, Evergreen 0

Ottawa Hills (12-3-2) - No statistics.

Evergreen (11-2-3) - No statistics.

