BRYAN — Bryan stretched its impressive win streak to 14 straight matches as the Golden Bears advanced to districts for the first time since 2019 with a convincing 10-1 win over Defiance on Tuesday in Division II girls soccer sectional tournament action.
Kailee Thiel found the net early and often, finishing with five goals and an assist in the win for Bryan, which will take on either top-seeded St. Marys or 10-seed Van Wert in a D-II district semifinal at Elida on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. Ava Zimmmerman added two goals and an assist for Bryan while Kendall Rittenhouse scored the lone goal for Defiance.
In other soccer action, Karleigh Sonnenberg drove home a goal with 3:38 left in the overtime session of a scoreless sectional final at Wauseon, lifting Napoleon to a thrilling 1-0 win. The Wildcats won just their second match of the season in the upset of the third-seeded Indians and will face either top-seeded Oak Harbor or seventh-seeded Otsego in a D-II district semifinal at Lake on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Division II Sectionals
At Bryan
Bryan 10, Defiance 1
Defiance (1-16-1) - Goal: Kendall Rittenhouse.
Bryan (16-2) - Goals: Kailee Thiel 5, Ava Zimmerman 2, Marah Smith, Tabithah Taylor, own goal. Assists: Tabithah Taylor 2, Ella Voigt 2, Marah Smith, Ella Rau, Ava Zimmerman, Kailee Thiel. Saves: Calysta Wasson 2.
At Wauseon
Napoleon 1, Wauseon 0 (OT)
Napoleon (2-12) - Goal: Karleigh Sonnenberg.
Wauseon (10-5-2) - No statistics.
Division III Sectionals
At Swanton
Swanton 7, Toledo Christian 1
Toledo Christian (2-8-1) - No statistics.
Swanton (7-8-2) - No statistics.
At Genoa
Liberty Center 4, Genoa 1
Liberty Center (7-8-1) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige 2, Calleigh Stoner, Peyton Armey. Assist: Tatum Oberhauser.
