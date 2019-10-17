MILLER CITY — Brent Verhoff got Miller City started with a pair of goals in the first half as the Wildcats opened the postseason with a 5-0 win at home against Paulding in a Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal.
Daniel Siebeneck, Mason Rieman and Nick Gable added goals in the second half for the Wildcats. Ezra Dietering had three assists.
Miller City outshot Paulding 10-2. The Wildcats (6-10-1) will play at top-seeded Ottoville Saturday for the sectional title.
In other area tournament action, Liberty Center came up just short of advancing in the postseason with a 2-1 overtime heartbreaker of a loss. Asa Killam found the net in the contest for the Tigers, which bow out at 3-13-1 on the season.
Miller City 5, Paulding 0
Miller City (6-10-1) - Goals: Brent Verhoff 2, Daniel Siebeneck, Mason Rieman, Nick Gable. Assists: Ezra Dietering 3. Shots: 10. Saves: Ezra Dietering 2.
Paulding (3-13-1) - Shots: 2. Saves: Carnahan 5.
Delta 4, Toledo Christian 0
Delta (6-8-3) - Goals: Mike Eckenrode, Joe Durfey, Todd Sackschewsky, Guillermo Ascensio. Assists: Braden Risner 2, Simon Munger 2.
Toledo Christian (8-8-1) - No stats.
Emmanuel Christian 2,
Liberty Center 1 (OT)
Emmanuel Christian - No stats.
Liberty Center (3-13-1) - Goal: Asa Killam.
Pettisville 4, Cardinal Stritch 0
Pettisville (6-9-2) - No stats.
Cardinal Stritch - No stats.
Girls
Wauseon 12, Clyde 0
Wauseon (5-12) - Goals: Kadence Carroll 3, Ezra Dixon 2, Amanda Wendt 2, Briley Rupp, Ellie Rodriguez, Rylee Vasvery, Macy Gerig, Jane Richer. Assists: Briley Rupp 2, Rylee Vasvery, Jane Richer. Saves: Marie Hutchinson 3.
Clyde - No stats.
