ST. MARYS — Defiance saw its season come to a close in the Division II sectional semifinals as league foe St. Marys nipped the Bulldogs 2-1 in tournament action on Monday.
Tyler Frederick scored the lone goal for the Blue and White (5-9-3) at the 25:16 mark of the first half. The game marked a rematch of a Sept. 2 WBL tilt between the two that the Roughriders claimed, 5-2.
In other Division II action, Bryan set up a rematch with league rival Wauseon with a double-OT thriller at Rossford that the Golden Bears claimed, 3-2.
Dylan Koenig netted the game winner in the second extra stanza off a corner kick from Nathan Hess that advanced the Bears to a meeting at the third-seeded Indians on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Division II Sectionals
At St. Marys
St. Marys 2, Defiance 1
Defiance (5-9-3) — Goal: Tyler Frederick.
St. Marys (11-3-3) — Goals: Joey Vanderhorst, David Wermuth.
At Rossford
Bryan 3, Rossford 2 (2OT)
Bryan (7-10-1) - Goals: Quinn Brown 2, Dylan Koenig.
Rossford (7-10) - No statistics.
At Oak Harbor
Oak Harbor 2, Napoleon 1
Napoleon (5-11-2) - No statistics.
Oak Harbor (10-5-1) — No statistics.
