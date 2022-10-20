Delta outlasted Toledo Central Catholic 2-1 for its second straight sectional title in Division II boys soccer tournament action on Thursday while Swanton ousted Archbold in Division III girls action.
On the boys pitch, Caiden Etter and Bryce Gillen found the net for the undefeated and top-seeded Panthers, which will take on third-seeded Lake in a district semifinal on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. after the Flyers blanked Wauseon 2-0.
In girls tournament action, Alyssa Giesige and Maddie Brogan each netted first-half goals to give Liberty Center an early 2-1 lead against unbeaten Ottawa Hills before the Green Bears roared back with four unanswered goals.
Boys
Division II
At Kenton
Kenton 3, Napoleon 1
Napoleon (6-12-1) - Goal: Ethan Lloyd.
Kenton (14-3-1) - Goals: Connor Defibaugh, Colby Quay, Joel Bowman. Assists: Marlon Lopez, Connor Defibaugh.
At Delta
Delta 2, Toledo Central Catholic 1
Toledo Central Catholic (6-10-2) - No statistics.
Delta (15-0-3) - Goals: Caiden Etter, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Lucas Ford, Nolan Risner. Saves: Brodey Roth 11.
At Lake
Lake 2, Wauseon 0
Wauseon (9-7-2) - No statistics.
Lake (14-0-3) - No statistics.
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee 10, Bryan 0
Bryan (6-13) - No statistics.
Lima Shawnee (15-1-1) - No statistics.
Girls
Division III
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 5, Liberty Center 2
Liberty Center (7-9-1) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige, Maddie Brogan. Assists: Peyton Armey 2.
Ottawa Hills (13-0-3) - No statistics.
At Archbold
Swanton 2, Archbold 1 (OT)
Swanton (8-8-2) - No statistics.
Archbold (11-3-3) - No statistics.
At Woodmore
Woodmore 2, Delta 1 (2OT)
Delta (12-5) - Goal: Ella Demaline. Assist: Grace Munger.
Woodmore (12-3-1) - No statistics.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Delphos St. Johns 0
Delphos St. Johns (6-9-3) - Shots: 1; Saves - Evie Vanderwel 13.
Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1-2) - Goals: Clara Beach 3, Karsyn Erford 3, Bri Douglass 2, Lily Haselman, Myka Aldrich; Assists: Lily Haselman 3, Clara Beach; Shots: Ottawa-Glandorf 25; Saves: Emma Brinkman 1.
At Continental
Continental 2, Coldwater 1
Coldwater (9-8-1) - Shots: Coldwater 21; Saves: Sydney Greishop 14; Corner kicks 4.
Continental (9-8-1) - Goals: Olivia Crossgrove, Mackenzie Shock; Assists: Morgan Dockery, Mackenzie Niese; Shots: 21; Saves: Marissa Becher 8; Corner kicks: 4.
