SPENCERVILLE — It wasn’t the best shooting night for Defiance in its Division II girls basketball sectional semifinal against Elida on Tuesday.
At least for that night, it didn’t need to be.
Tammy Aguilera split two defenders and scored what proved to be the winning basket with 29 seconds to play as Defiance won the battle of the Bulldogs, 33-31.
“We are definitely a second half team,” said Aguilera, who played a part in a second half rally. “Our shots just didn’t fall. We were all getting frustrated. We were getting shots up, but they just weren’t falling.”
Aguilera’s basket was by far the biggest score in a closing 14-3 run by Defiance. Down 28-19 after Elida scored the first two baskets of the final period, Carlee Smiddy got Defiance going when she hit back to back baskets, with the second coming after some fancy footwork in the low block.
“We just kept grinding and getting back in it,” said Manriquez. “We got a stop when we needed it and finally made some shots.”
The run continued when Emalee McKenzie got help from the rim on a bounce and roll triple. Aguilera added a score off a turnover to tie the game at 28 with 3:40 left to play.
“We know we’re fighters, that’s one thing we’ve learned,” Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez said on his team. “We know we’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep fighting. That was true tonight. We just put ourselves in a position (to win).”
Defiance got the ball back, and used a pair of timeouts to entertain thoughts of running out the final two and a half minutes of the game. Instead, Smiddy picked up her third bucket of the period to put Defiance ahead for the first time since the opening stanza.
Elida matched the score on a pair of free throws from Brooke Reese with 1:22 left.
It set up the theatrics for Aguilera to be the hero. Driving the lane, she was able to sidestep a defender and get a shot to fall.
“I’m more of a drive person,” admitted Aguilera. “Last year, I’ve always practiced the euro (step) and coach has always made fun of me. I thought since I didn’t use a ball fake, it was just going to be swatted away. I got past the defense and just pulled up.”
“We talked about being aggressive,” said the Defiance coach on the play. “It doesn’t have to be the perfect shot or perfect opportunity to score. They were playing in a zone and we thought they had gaps to penetrate. Tammy found one.”
Elida came back with a free throw from Amira Freeman to make it one point game. They used up three fouls to give in the final four seconds, sending Olivia Moats to the line. She split a pair of tosses with 0.2 showing for the 33-31 final.
Defiance opened with the first seven points of the game, then Elida countered with the next 13. A trade of score late in the half gave Elida a 16-9 lead at the break.
The runs continued into the third period. Elida opened with the first six points, with Addisyn Freeman getting the first two buckets. Defiance was finally able to snap the long drought when Kinley Maynard attacked and scored with 3:15 left in the third. It started a 12-2 run by the Blue-and-White to end the stanza.
It also gave Defiance a chance in the final period.
Defiance will now play St. Marys in a sectional semifinal back at Spencerville Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
ELIDA (31) — Mitchell 2; Am. Freeman 6; Vincent 2; Ad. Freeman 10; Reese 4; Lawrence 5; Johnson 2; Makin 0. Totals 13-47 4-5 31.
DEFIANCE (33) — Moats 1; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 7; Black 6; Horvath 0; McKenzie 3; Maynard 2; Gonzales 4; Smiddy 8. Totals 15-43 1-6 33.
Three-point goals: Elida — Am. Freeman. Defiance — Aguilera, McKenzie. Rebounds: Elida 28, Defiance 38. Turnovers: Elida 11, Defiance 17.
Elida 4 12 8 7 — 31
Defiance 7 2 10 14 — 33
