Division II girls golfers in the area will get the postseason thrills first as Tuesday will mark the first day of tourney action at two different courses to start the road to the state tournament.
White Pines Golf Course in Swanton and Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa will host a combined 22 squads along with individuals representing seven other schools in the area.
At White Pines, Archbold, Eastwood, Edgerton, Evergreen, Genoa, Gibsonburg, Lake, Montpelier, Otsego, Rossford, Tinora and Wauseon will descend on the 18-hole, 4,900-yard course on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Individuals will compete from Bryan, Hilltop and Paulding as well.
Meanwhile, Antwerp, Bluffton, Fairview, Hicksville, Holgate, North Baltimore, Ottoville, Patrick Henry, Van Buren and Wayne Trace will compete in the team tournament at Moose Landing alongside individuals from Kalida, Leipsic, Miller City and Pandora-Gilboa.
The top three teams from each sectional site will advance to the Division II districts, along with the top three individuals from a non-qualifying team. The district tournament will be held Monday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay, with the top four teams.
