Thursday will mark the official beginning of the postseason for area golfers as D-II and III squads begin the sectional tournament at five sites.
In D-II, four area teams will head to Moose Landing including Bryan, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf and Paulding.
In all, 12 teams will compete for three team spots and Panther coach Steve Heilshorn figures to see some perennial favorites in the hunt.
“The top teams would include Bryan, Liberty-Benton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Upper Sandusky,” he said. “Last year we thought a 340 would get us out of sectionals as a team and 341 was the third place finish which was Ottawa-Glandorf. This year I would think that it would take a 330 to advance. I don’t believe we would be able to reach that low but I guess anything is possible.”
While getting a team out may be difficult, three individuals will also advance and Heilshorn believes he has a talented golfer that may be able to advance.
“I do believe, that my number one golfer, Kolson Egnor, does have a great chance to advance as an individual,” he admitted. “I would say that he would have to shoot 82 or less to advance and he is very capable of that score.”
In the other D-II site, Evergreen, Swanton and Wauseon will battle with nine other teams at Heatherdowns.
Three teams and three individuals will advance to the district on Thursday, October 3 at Red Hawk.
In D-III action, Ironwood will be crammed with local talent including Delta, Edgerton, Edon, Fayette, Hilltop, Holgate, Liberty Center, Montpelier, North Central, Patrick Henry, Stryker and Tinora.
“We have competed against most of the teams in our sectional in various invitationals,” explained Ram coach Dan Gustwiller. “Judging by the scores on different courses, the field will be very competitive this year. North Central and Wayne Trace have done well at Ironwood and we have advanced to regionals the last four years.”
Tinora has relied all year long on senior standout Dylan Von Deylen who leads the team with a 73 average, with his low 18 hole score being 66.
“To advance as a team, we will need our younger players to step up their games,” added Gustwiller. “This means avoiding a disaster hole and playing a steady round of golf.”
Playing at Ironwood presents its own set of challenges according to Gustwiller.
“Ironwood is a much different course than Eagle Rock (Tinora’s home course),” he explained. “Ironwood is long and more open while Eagle Rock is tighter with more trees. We need to translate our course management of Eagle Rock to Ironwood. With Ironwood’s length as a factor, we will find ourselves using longer irons to reach the greens.”
Eagle Rock will also be hosting a bevy of local talent including Antwerp, Archbold, Ayersville, Fairview, Fort Jennings, Hicksville, Kalida, Leipsic, Miller City, Ottoville, Pettisville and Wayne Trace.
“With a couple of the sectional teams moved around this year I think the landscape changes a little bit,” explained Blackbird coach Mike Zimmerman. “At Eagle Rock we lost Liberty-Benton and gained Archbold. I think the Defiance Invite at the beginning of the year and then the Tinora/Edgerton Invite at the end of the year are good indicators as a lot of the sectional teams play in those invitationals. With those two events in mind and last years tournaments results along with returning golfers I would like to think that Kalida and Wayne Trace have to seen as contending teams.
“Antwerp has been playing solid and Archbold has come on strong in the last part of the season. I think my guys have played well enough this year to be considered in the hunt for advancement to the District Tournament Match. We will see how well the golfers handle a tricky course, I think it is safe to say that the team that has the least amount of penalty strokes will have a very good chance at advancing.”
Along with a talented field of teams, Zimmerman knows there will also be a group of talented individuals that will be vying for three spots.
“(Kaden) Sutton from Wayne Trace and (Jake) Eaken from Antwerp have played Eagle Rock well over the last two years,” he said. “I think Kalida has a group of guys that could go low and would be in the hunt for the individual side as well. Three of my guys from Pettisville have also been in the 70’s or lower at Eagle Rock this season, Max Leppelmeier, Tommy McWatters and Caleb Nafziger. It’s always a tense and fun time to see the scores come in at the end of the day.”
While Zimmerman’s team is familiar with Eagle Rock, it still will present some challenges.
“In order for us to advance we will have to manage this course well,” he explained. “Ironwood, our home course, is about the exact opposite thought process in terms of how to play a golf course compared to Eagle Rock. You have to keep the ball in play at Eagle Rock and the team with the least amount of penalty strokes gives themselves a real good chance to head to Bowling Green. Keeping composure and having a mindset that is quick to refocus after a bad shot is key in turning in a good card at Eagle Rock.”
Two area teams will travel to Sycamore Springs for the sectional including Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa.
Three teams and three individuals from each site will qualify to the district at Stone Ridge on Thursday, October 3.
