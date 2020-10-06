After coming heartbreakingly close to a team district berth in 2019, three golfers return for Defiance from last season with hopes on getting the Bulldog boys golf team into the Division I districts.
The Bulldogs finished the season strong with the program’s first Western Buckeye League title since 2011 with a win at Kenton on Sept. 24 and was third behind talented Kalida and Pettisville at the Tinora-Edgerton Invitational at Eagle Rock on Sept. 26.
Heading into a meatgrinder of a D-I sectional at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, that run has the ‘Dogs confident.
“Our confidence is at an all-time high,” said DHS head coach Rick Weaver, who returns three starters from last year’s sectional team in Jayden Jerger, Jack Mortier and David Jimenez, along with 2019 sixth man Ryan Yeager. “Each one of our golfers believes in themselves. I’m not sure in past years that deep down, all of our teams believed we had a shot even when we did.”
The Bulldogs finished tied with Findlay for sixth place in districts last season with a 335, just one shot behind Toledo St. Francis DeSales for the fifth and final district qualifying spot.
Jimenez shot 85 in last year’s sectional tourney while Jerger shot 90 to lead the returning golfers in Bulldog blue.
Yeager, though, has been a spark for the balanced roster late in the year.
“Ryan’s arguably been playing the best of our five the last few weeks,” said Weaver. “(2019’s close finish) is kinda what the kids have been talking about, we were only one shot back last year and we’re playing better this year.
“It’s a really good sectional, though. We like to think our regular season schedule is really darn good but this is another step up in competition. You look at the Toledo teams like St. John’s and St. Francis, Bowling Green’s in the sectional now, Northview, Perrysburg ... there’s a list of really good golf schools.”
The last DHS district qualifier was Anthony Keehn, who advanced as an individual in 2018.
The quartet of Yeager, Jimenez, Jerger and Mortier will be joined by C.J. Zachrich. Yeager shot 81 at the WBL championships, the second-best score for the Bulldogs behind Jerger and sophomore Aiden Kiessling. Mortier shot 82.
“You’re going to have a bad shot, a bad hole,” said Weaver of keys to success at Stone Ridge. “The key is how quickly you rebound from that and not turn it into three or four bad holes.”
Anthony Wayne, Oregon Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, Maumee, Perrysburg, Springfield, Toledo St. Francis, Toledo St. John’s, Sylvania Northview, Sylvania Southview, Toledo Whitmer and Bowling Green will compete with Defiance in the sectional.
Action will begin at Stone Ridge Golf Club Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. with Defiance’s golfers beginning at the 10th tee at 9:15 a.m.
The top five teams in the standings and the top five individuals on non-qualifying teams will advance to D-I district action at Findlay Country Club on Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.