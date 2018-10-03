Sectional golf: Defiance's Keehn on to districts
BOWLING GREEN — Defiance's Anthony Keehn picked up the fifth and final qualifying spot in the Division I district tournament following sectional competition at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday.
Keehn shot a round of 85 for the Bulldogs, which finished 10th as a team in the 14-team field with a cumulative score of 375. Teammate Will Lammers shot 87, just two shots off what would have qualified for districts.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit won the team title with a combined 324, joined by Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Findlay and Sylvania Northview in the district tournament at Red Hawk Run in Findlay on Thursday, Oct. 11. The top two teams and individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the Division I state tournament at Ohio State University's Scarlet Golf Course on Oct. 19-20.
Division I Sectionals
At Stone Ridge
Toledo St. John's (324); Perrysburg (328); Anthony Wayne (335); Findlay (336); Sylvania Northview (336); Tiffin Columbian (350); Toledo St. Francis DeSales (352); Toledo Whitmer (357); Oregon Clay (363); Defiance (375) - Anthony Keehn 85, Will Lammers 87, Jack Lehner 101, Hunter Perry 102; Fremont Ross (412); Sylvania Southview (414); Springfield (442); Maumee (472).
Individual District Qualifiers
Palmer Yenrick (Oregon Clay) 76, Andrew Branson (Tiffin Columbian) 81, Trevor McCarthy (Tiffin Columbian) 84, Grant Sonnenberg (Toledo St. Francis) 84, Anthony Keehn (Defiance) 85
