Antwerp and Fayette each won sectional boys golf titles as the postseason got underway Thursday.
Antwerp edged Pettisville by three strokes to win the sectional at Eagle Rock.
Austin Lichty carded a 76 to lead the Archers. Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier earned medalist honors with a 74.
Kalida grabbed the final spot in the district. The Wildcats shot a 339, with David Peck’s 80 leading the way.
At the sectional at Ironwood, it came down to a fifth-man tiebreaker to decide the sectional champion. Fayette’s Tanner Wagner shot a 95, two strokes better than North Central’s Mason Sanford, to give Fayette the win in the battle of the Eagles for the sectional title.
Each team shot a 337. Tanner Lemley led Fayette with a 79. Chace Boothman led North Central with an 80.
Montpelier grabbed the third spot to advance to the district with a 349. Hunter Burlew led the Locos, carding an 82.
Tinora’s Dylan Von Deylen shot a 73 to earn medalist honors to advance to the district. Stryker’s Spencer Clingaman and Devon Weirauch grabbed the final two spots in the district.
In Division II, Bryan and Swanton advanced as teams to the district while a handful of individuals will continue playing.
Bryan finished as the runner-up to Liberty-Benton in the sectional at Moose Landing. Case Hartman led the Bears with an 84, good enough for fourth overall.
Paulding finished fourth as a team, just missing the cutoff to advance. The Panthers claimed three of the four individual spots as Noah Pessefall (88), Kyle Dominique (90) and Kolson Egnor (91) advanced to the district.
In the Division II sectional at Heatherdowns, Swanton’s 370 was one shot better than Lakota, which was enough to advance. Garrett Swank led the Bulldogs with an 81.
Wauseon’s Andy Scherer carded a round of 89 to advance to the district.
The Division III district is Thursday at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green. Division II is Thursday at Sycamore Springs.
Division III Sectionals
At Eagle Rock
Antwerp (327) - Austin Lichty 76, Jake Eaken 81, Eric Thornell 81, Gaige McMichael 89, Jayvin Landers 96. Pettisville (330) - Max Leppelmeier 74, Tommy McWatters 77, Caleb Nafziger 89, Josh Horning 90, Jake King 103. Kalida (339) - David Peck 81, Josh Recker 82, Ryan Klausing 87, Justin Siebeneck 89, Alec Edelbrock 90. Wayne Trace (361) - Kaden Sutton 81, Reid Miller 89, Dane Moore 93, Cale Crosby 98, Evan Crosby 103. Archbold (362) - Josh Nofzinger 80, Luke Rosebrook 81, Kenny Williams 100, Drew McCarty 101, Isaac Riegsecker 116. Leipsic (363) - Brock Lammers 89, Mason Brandt 91, Eli Wueller 91, Jaden Siefker 92, Mason Tadena 96. Fairview (368) - Nathaniel Adkins 86, Ronnie Adkins 89, Jasiel Laguna 94, Brendan Degryse 99, John Nusbaum 122. Ottoville (369) - Carter Schnipke 86, Evan Turnwald 89, Dru Hilvers 96, Jack Langhauls 98, Chad Schnipke 117. Hicksville (390) - Jacob Rickman 85, Josh Carns 96, Joshua Swift 104, Brandon Thornburg 105, Gabe Bland 112. Miller City (394) - T.J. Michel 85, Thomas Weis 94, Caleb Niese 107, Dillon Peck 108, Connor Niese 108. Crestview (408). Ft. Jennings (414) - Logan Schimmoeller 92, Calvelage Thomas 102, Aiden Grothouse 105, Gavin Schimmoeller 115, Wittler Noah 118. Ayersville (435) - Luke Schroeder 103, Kolton McCloud 107, Cameron Cook 108, Ethan Tressler 117, Stephen Baker 133.
Individual District Qualifiers
Josh Nofzinger (Archbold) 80, Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 81, Kaden Sutton (Wayne Trace) 81.
At Ironwood
Fayette (337) - Tanner Lemley 79, Noah Brinegar 82, Owen Lemley 88, Noah Bingman 88, Tanner Wagner 95. North Central (337) - Chace Boothman 80, Collin Patten 83, Jack Bailey 86, Zach Hayes 88, Mason Sanford 97. Montpelier (349) - Hunter Burlew 82, Ethan Marihugh 86, Roman Sommer 89, Aidan Higbie 92, Easten Richmond 93. Tinora (354) - Dylan Von Deylen 73, Caden Trefzger 87, Kevin Keber 93, Joe Melia 101, Sammy Sinn 109. Edgerton (365) - Rocco Green 85, Noah Landel 92, Esten Kennerk 92, Zach Ivan 96, Preston Bartlett 104. Stryker (365) - Spencer Clingaman 77, Devon Weirauch 84, Max Wonders 91, Tristan Atkinson 113. Maumee Valley (384). Delta (386) - Chase Stickley 85, Cael Chiesa 94, Jayce Helminiak 103, Zack Mattin 104, Layne Oyer 109. Patrick Henry (393) — Nick Myers 89, Trey Woods 96, Aidan Breece 101, Ethan Rohrs 107, Lee Hogrefe 113. Holgate (395) - Josh Tobias 86, Robbie Thacker 96, Micah Bok 106, Joey Kelly 107, Connor Haase 115. Hilltop (406) - Ethan Siebenaler 95, Dominik Schmitt 97, Kasin Deck 104, Elijah Kuszmaul 110, Kaleb Gillespie 111. Liberty Center (465) - Cole Zeiter 104, Sam Zeiter 118, Jake Speith 119, Zac Judge 124, Jacob Croninger 128. Edon (483) - Hayden Price 98, Thomas Wehrenberg 122, Nathan Myers 127, Terran Dunbar 136, Tyler Trevino 150.
Individual District Qualifiers
Dylan Von Deylen (Tinora) 73, Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 77, Devon Weirauch (Stryker) 84.
Division II Sectionals
At Moose Landing
Liberty-Benton (329). Bryan (353) - Case Hartman 84, Clayton Rupp 89, Nolan Kidston 90, Nathan Hess 90, Drew Dauber 96. Van Wert (358). Paulding (366) - Noah Pessefall 88, Kyle Dominique 90, Kolson Egnor 91, Josh Carper 97, Boston Pease 108. Kenton (394). Elmwood (487).
Individual District Qualifiers
Noah Pessefall (Paulding) 88, Kyle Dominique (Paulding) 90, Kolson Egnor (Paulding) 91, Trey Jeffries (Kenton) 93.
At Heatherdowns
Genoa (349). Port Clinton (365). Swanton (370) - Garrett Swank 81, Brady Lemons 90, Sam Betz 98, Raymond Schad 101, Gabe Swartz 104. Lakota (371). Toledo CC (372). Wauseon (374) - Andy Scherer 89, Jaxon Radabaugh 91, Dylan Grahn 92, Luke Wheeler 102, Ben Gype 102. Oak Harbor (378). Eastwood (383). Evergreen (401) - Garrett Betz 94, Aaron Miller 96, Connor Bartschy 96, Michael King 115, Ethan Shively 118. Lake (408). Otsego (423). Rossford (428).
Individual District Qualifiers
Josh Hahn (Eastwood) 88, Colt Dible (Lakota) 89, Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 89, Connor Hill (Lakota) 90.
