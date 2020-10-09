The first day of Division II sectional tennis saw multiple area competitors secure spots in the district tournament following runs through the quarterfinals at Elida and Ottawa Hills on Thursday.
At Elida, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alyse Balbaugh made it through to the semifinals after defeating St. Marys’ Grace Dodson in the round of 32 before a semifinal win over Chloe Rieman of Lima Bath.
Ayersville’s Sydney Becher was victorious in the first round, downing Lima Central Catholic’s Noah Nuesmeyer, 6-3, 6-2, before ultimately falling to Van Wert’s Grace Lott.
In doubles action, Ava Shock and Courtney Brown picked up a first-round win for Defiance by defeating Bluffton’s Ellie Nickel and Libby Frazier in a three-set triumph, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. The DHS duo fell short in the second round to LCC’s Morgan Chaney and Libby Simmons.
A pair of O-G doubles pairings earned district spots as Megan Kenter and Lauryn Bockrath and Emma Schmiedebusch and Sami Ellerbrock secured sectional semifinal spots with victories.
Chloe Wetstein and Lucy Chavez also earned a first-round triumph in D-II doubles by downing Kenton’s Samantha Lowe and Aaliyah Rogers. Meanwhile, Ayersville’s Haleigh Wright and Tisha Martinez got a taste of tournament victory with a 6-1, 6-1 first-round win before falling to 2019 state qualifiers Esther and Ruby Bolon of Lima Bath.
At Ottawa Hills, Bryan put a solid group through to districts. Kaitlyn Posey downed Archbold’s Mya Stuckey in the round of 32 before defeating Toledo Central Catholic’s Grace Hoffman in the quarterfinals to secure a district spot in singles. Archbold’s Sophie Schramm topped Bryan’s McKenzie Adams and Wauseon’s Tatum Barnes to advance to the semifinals while Bryan’s Gabi Bany fell short of the semis.
In doubles action, Posey will be joined by a pair of Golden Bear doubles pairings. Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler earned a win over Ottawa Hills before knocking off Napoleon’s Jaidah Torres and Aubie Espinoza in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus defeated opponents from Toledo Central Catholic and Maumee to move on to districts.
Napoleon’s Gracie Butler and Elle Stacey topped Archbold’s Abby Short and Adriana Thompson 7-6, 6-4 for a spot in the quarterfinals but came up short of the semifinals, as did the Wauseon duo of Brianna Hays and Emily Holcomb.
The semifinals and finals in both singles and doubles will be held Saturday to determine seeding for the D-II district tournament at Port Clinton on Oct. 14 and 17. The district champions and runners-up will advance to the Division II state tournament in Mason on Oct. 23-24.
Division II Sectionals
At Elida
Singles
First Round
Sydney Becher (Ayersville) def. Noah Nuesmeyer (Lima Central Catholic), 6-3, 6-2.
Round of 32
Charley Spencer (St. Marys) def. Kara Retcher (Ayersville), 6-1, 6-1; Erica Siefer (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Rachel Wilcox (Lima Bath), 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Whitney Jones (Celina) def. Kaylee Crieger (Defiance), 6-0, 6-0; Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Grace Dodson (SM), 6-1, 6-1; Chloe Rieman (LB) def. Abi Baldwin (A), 6-0, 6-0; Caitlyn Couch (Bluffton) def. Claire Ellerbrock (O-G), 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Delaney Dawson (Lima Shawnee) def. Sofia Castillo (D), 6-2, 6-1; Grace Lott (Van Wert) def. Becher, 6-0, 6-0; Suzanna Good (SM) def. Reece Miller (D), 6-4, 6-3.
Round of 16
Jones def. Siefer, 6-0, 6-4; Balbaugh def. Rieman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Round of 32
Haleigh Wright-Tisha Martinez (A) def. Myranda Archer-Sara Horner (Kenton), 6-1, 6-1; Ava Shock-Courtney Brown (D) def. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier (B), 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Nicole Patricio-Agosto-Ally Oravitz (LCC) def. Lana Culp-Katie White (A), 6-0, 6-0; Emma Schmiedebusch-Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Kaylin Avers-Amy Hartings (C), 6-3, 6-2; Chloe Wetstein-Lucy Chavez (D) def. Samantha Lowe-Aaliyah Rogers (K), 6-3, 6-2.
Round of 16
Esther Bolon-Ruby Bolon (LB) def. Wright-Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath (O-G) def. Sophie Rutkowski-Natalie Benner (VW), 6-2, 6-4; Morgan Chaney-Libby Simmons (LCC) def. Shock-Brown, 6-0, 6-0; Schmiedebusch-Ellerbrock def. Olivia Barnes-Julia Smallcombe (B), 6-3, 6-0; Jamie Burenga-Tayzia Havill (VW) def. Wetstein-Chavez, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
At Ottawa Hills
Singles
Round of 32
Gaby Bany (Bryan) def. Amy Pan (Maumee Valley Country Day), 6-0, 6-0; Trina Moore (Toledo Christian) def. Emah Starkweather (Wauseon), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; McKenzie Adams (B) def. Cara Boissoneault (MVCD), 6-2, 6-0; Mya Stuckey (Archbold) def. Elise Ansberg (Ottawa Hills), 6-1, 6-3; Bre Rotterdam (OH) def. Maggie Henry (A), 7-5, 6-0; Alexia Saneholtz (N) def. Kelsey Bowers (W), 6-0, 6-1; Tatum Barnes (W) def. Mackenzie Slagle (TC), 6-2, 7-5.
Round of 16
Bany def. Moore, 6-1, 6-0; Barnes def. Kylee Gerken (N), 6-4, 6-2; Sophie Schramm (A) def. Adams, 6-4, 6-3; Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Stuckey, 6-4, 6-2; Ellie Hire (Toledo Central Catholic) def. Saneholtz, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Bany, 6-0, 6-0; Schramm def. Barnes, 6-1, 6-1; Posey def. Grace Hoffman (TCC), 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Round of 32
Abbie Elkins-Katie Rose (A) def. Stewart-Keyon (Maumee), 6-1, 6-0.
Round of 16
Spinazze-Spinazze (TCC) def. Elkins-Rose, 6-0, 6-0; Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Baskey-Rogers (TC), 6-3, 6-0; Jaidah Torres-Aubrie Espinoza (N) def. Qian-Mathis (MVCD), 6-4, 6-1; Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Yark-Seifried (OH), 7-5, 6-3; Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Pryer-Tscherne (TCC), 6-2, 6-1; Bula-Ybarra (M) def. Kassidy Zientek-Gabbi Bowers (W), 6-2, 6-0; Gracie Butler-Elle Stacey (N) def. Abby Short-Adriana Thompson (A), 7-6, 6-4.
Quarterfinals
Spinazze-Spinazze def. Hays-Holcomb, 6-0, 6-0; Taylor-Wheeler def. Torres-Espinoza, 6-3, 6-3; Bassett-Grothaus def. Bula-Ybarra, 6-0, 6-0; Westmeyer-Huber (OH) def. Butler-Stacey, 6-0, 6-0.
